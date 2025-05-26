Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / 5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here

5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here

Technical outlook on smallcap stocks - Anand Rathi, Suven Life Sciences, Pfizer, Clean Science and Jindal Saw seem to be favourably placed, and can potentially gain up to 19% from here on.

Tech charts hint at up to 19% rally for smallcaps - Anand Rathi, Suven Life, Pfizer, Clean Science and Jindal Saw.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

The NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 index was seen testing resistance around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the second time in as many weeks. The Nifty Smallcap 250 index touched an intra-day high of 16,694 on Monday as against its 200-DMA, placed at 16,720 levels.  The index had retraced partly from the day's high, but still held above the 16,600 levels. Technical chart shows the presence of multiple hurdles around the 16,700 - 17,000 range for the Nifty Smallcap index. Breakout and sustained trade above this resistance zone can trigger a potential rally towards 18,200 levels, hint
