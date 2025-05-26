5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here

The NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 index was seen testing resistance around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the second time in as many weeks. The Nifty Smallcap 250 index touched an intra-day high of 16,694 on Monday as against its 200-DMA, placed at 16,720 levels. The index had retraced partly from the day's high, but still held above the 16,600 levels. Technical chart shows the presence of multiple hurdles around the 16,700 - 17,000 range for the Nifty Smallcap index. Breakout and sustained trade above this resistance zone can trigger a potential rally towards 18,200 levels, hint