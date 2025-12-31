Acquisitions, order book to drive growth for Samvardhana Motherson

What is the proposed AutoElectric acquisition and why does it matter?

The company recently announced its intention, through exclusive negotiations, to acquire German-based automotive wiring harness major AutoElectric. The target company is a global manufacturer of automotive wiring harnesses for passenger and commercial vehicles, with 22 facilities in 11 countries.

The purchase consideration for the deal is 207 million euros. Given that AutoElectric reported revenue of 749 million euros and a 6.4 per cent operating profit margin in CY24, the deal is valued at 4.3 times enterprise value to operating profit. About 81 per cent of AutoElectric’s revenues comes from passenger vehicles, while the rest comes from commercial vehicles.

How do brokerages see the acquisition benefiting Samvardhana Motherson?

The acquisition strategically complements Samvardhana Motherson’s existing wiring harness business by expanding its presence in the growing electric and hybrid vehicle segments, Nomura Research said.

The company’s expertise in low and high voltage powertrain harnesses, body harnesses and specialty components should provide Samvardhana Motherson significant cross-sell opportunities and access to additional original equipment manufacturers, said Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera of Nomura. The transaction also provides the company an expanded geographic footprint, enhancing its presence in Europe, North America and Asia. Nomura has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 127.

How does the acquisition fit into the company’s longer-term growth targets?

Inorganic initiatives will also help the company hit its $108 billion target in gross revenues by FY30, which translates to a 33 per cent annual growth over this period.

What could support growth despite near-term tariff-related risks?

The company is expected to outperform global automobile sales, supported by rising premiumisation and the electric vehicle transition, a robust order backlog in autos and non-autos, and the integration of recent acquisitions. While ongoing tariff issues may lead to a near-term slowdown in some key geographies, Motilal Oswal Research expects Samvardhana Motherson to be among the least impacted as it has facilities close to customers and can realign supplies based on needs. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 129 per share.

How did September quarter performance support sentiment?

Another trigger for the stock has been better-than-expected performance in the September quarter. Revenue and operating profit, which rose 7-8 per cent year on year, were higher than Street estimates by up to 5 per cent. Better margins in the modules and polymer, integrated assemblies and emerging divisions led to outperformance at the operating level.

What are brokerages’ expectations based on the order book?

Given the order book of over $87 billion at the end of September, along with inorganic initiatives and increasing content per vehicle, brokerages expect the company to post strong growth over FY25-28.