Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Advanced Enzyme Technologies slips 12% on disappointing Q2 results

Advanced Enzyme Technologies slips 12% on disappointing Q2 results

The specialty biotech company's Ebitda declined 17 per cent annually to Rs 42 crore, while margins contracted 346 bps to 29 per cent during the quarter

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Advanced Enzyme Technologies shares slipped 12 per cent to Rs 428 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25).  The specialty biotech company's consolidated profit after tax declined by 5 per cent to Rs 33.4 crore, due to weak operational performance. Advanced Enzyme, with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes & Probiotics, had reported a profit of Rs 35.2 crore in Q2FY24.
 
At 11:18 AM, the Advanced Enzyme stock was trading 11.5 per cent lower at Rs 429.65, as compared to 0.72 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 571.15 on September 16, 2024.
 
 
The company’s revenues declined 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 146 crore, pulled down by a 6 per cent de-growth in Human Nutrition and 31 per cent de-growth in Bio processing income.  On the other hand, Animal Nutrition and Specialised manufacturing registered a growth of 5 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was down 17 per cent YoY at  Rs 42 crore despite 107 bps GPM expansion (77.6 per cent) due to higher employee expenses. Ebitda margins contracted 346 bps to 29 per cent during the quarter.
 
Geography wise (residing in all segments), US sales (39 per cent of the revenues) increased by 21 per cent YoY, while there was a de-growth of 35 per cent in Europe, 25 per cent in Asia (ex-India) and 49 per cent in the rest of the world. India sales (48 per cent of revenues) also declined 15 per cent, ICICI Securities said.  The brokerage firm, in its result note for the company, said it will wait for management commentary to ascertain whether the slowdown was attributable to delayed shipment due to Red Sea crisis (likely possibility) or any other reason. The results are trending below the management guidance of double-digit growth, it added.
 
Meanwhile, on FY25 outlook, Advanced Enzymes said the company is constantly working towards improving and strengthening its business model, and will continue to focus on all three divisions - human nutrition, animal nutrition and bio-processing including developing, adding and launching more products in the target market of probiotics.  The company is further confident that its existing capacities and capital investments would serve well to expand its enzymes and probiotics business.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 500 pts, tests 80,000, Nifty at 24,300; IT, financials lead

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Nykaa Q2 preview: PAT to triple, revenue & margins poised for growth

markets, investor, stock market, broker, trader

Retail ownership of Indian equities up 800bps in a decade: Morgan Stanley

Pharma companies, Pharma

Biocon share jumps 6% on USFDA's 'VAI' tag to Bengaluru facility; details

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Asian Paints breaks 6-year bullish trend; another 17% fall likely

 
Enzymes and probiotics are essential for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, which has been linked to various health benefits, such as improved skin health and weight loss. The use of enzyme has seen an uptick in various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and textiles. Similarly, the demand for probiotics has increased due to the rising awareness about gut health and lifestyle diseases. 
 
The growing disposable income and changing dietary patterns of Indian consumers are expected to fuel the demand for functional foods and dietary supplements that contain enzymes and probiotics in the coming years. Therefore, the Indian market for enzymes and probiotics is expected to experience substantial growth in the foreseeable future, the company said in its FY24 annual report.
 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

RMC Switchgears hits 5% upper circuit on inking MoU with Rajasthan govt

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Naukari.com parent Info Edge climbs 5% in trade; What's boosting the rally?

Ola Electric Roadster bike

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric shares drop over 12% in one week; details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

DCX Systems hits 5% upper limit on Rs 460-cr order from Lockheed Martin

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

This PSU telecom equipment share price has zoomed over 50% in one week

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Advanced Enzyme Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 sensex nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon