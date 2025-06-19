Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aegis Logistics jumps 5% ahead of announcing Q4 results and dividend

Aegis Logistics jumps 5% ahead of announcing Q4 results and dividend

Aegis Logistics share price gained 5 per cent in trade as board to consider March quarter results and dividend in a meeting today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Aegis Logistics share price jumped 4.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹811.75 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came ahead of the company's board approving March quarter results and dividend.
 
At 1:17 PM, Aegis Logistics shares were trading 2.07 per cent higher at ₹790.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 81,398.38. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹27,744.8 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,035.7 per share and 52-week low was at ₹610.5 per share.
 

Aegis Logistics Q4 results and dividend details

Aegis Logistics' board of directors is scheduled to meet today to discuss Q4FY25 results and the final and interim dividend.
 
"The company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2025; to consider and declare interim dividend, if any, during the financial year 2025-2026," the filing read.
 
It added: The record date, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend, if declared at the Board Meeting, will be June 25, 2025.

About Aegis Logistics 

Aegis Logistics Ltd. is India’s leading integrated oil, gas and chemical logistics company and one of India’s top importers and handlers of LPG amongst private players. The company operates through its Necklace of Liquid and Gas terminals across major ports of India having a storage capacity of 15,70,000  KL for Chemicals & POL and 1,14,000 MT of static capacity for LPG.
 
Aegis Group was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Mumbai. As a dominant parallel marketer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Aegis has a robust presence in India. The company has a strong spread of Autogas dispensing Retail Outlets along with a wide network of distributors who sell LPG Cylinders and Appliances to Domestic, Commercial, and Industrial customers. Aegis also provides LPG Installation and Interfuel services that maximize the efficiency and cost benefits of LPG to large industries looking to transition from other fuels to LPG. 
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

