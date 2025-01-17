Business Standard

Aether Industries zooms 7% after profit soars 149% in Q3 results; details

Aether Industries zooms 7% after profit soars 149% in Q3 results; details

Aether Industries share price plummeted 7.03 per cent at Rs 917.60 a piece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Aether Industries share price plummeted 7.03 per cent at Rs 917.60 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a significant jump in profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25). 
 
The company's net profit surged 149 per cent year-on-year to Rs 43.39 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with Rs 17.42 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
For Q3FY25, Aether Industries recorded a consolidated net revenue increase of 41.4 per cent, reaching Rs 219.7 crore, compared to Rs 155.4 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 109.5 per cent to Rs 61.92 crore from Rs 29.55 crore, with the Ebitda margin spurting to 28.19 per cent from 19.02 per cent in the previous year.
 
On the equities front, Aether Industries share price has been in line with the market trend, falling 0.24 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 1.33 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.9 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.2 per cent in the last one year. 

Aether Industries has a total market capitalisation of Rs 11,819.11 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 128.18 and at an earning per share of 6.67.
 
At 1:08 PM, the stock price of the company rose by 3.58 per cent at Rs 885.35 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.48 per cent to 76,670.88 level.
 
Aether Industries, founded in 2013 and based in Surat, Gujarat, is a specialty chemical company specialising in manufacturing advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals for diverse industries. 
 
The company produces chemicals such as 4MEP, MMBC, T2E, OTBN, NODG, HEEP, DVL, and BFA, catering to sectors like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, material science, coatings, high-performance photography, additives, and oil and gas. 
 
Additionally, Aether Industries provides contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS), technology development, and scale-up solutions. It also offers contract manufacturing for low-volume, high-value products and engages in long-term supply agreements with multinational corporations.
 

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

