Paradeep, Punjab Chem hit 52-wk highs; here's why agri-related stocks rose

Paradeep, Punjab Chem hit 52-wk highs; here's why agri-related stocks rose

Shares of agriculture-related companies were in demand on Tuesday on hopes that a normal monsoon could drive healthy demand for agro-chemicals.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Agriculture stocks share price today

 
Shares of agriculture-related companies like Paradeep Phosphates, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation (SPIC) hit their respective 52-week highs, as they rallied up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
 
NACL Industries, Rallis, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Dhanuka Agritech, Sharda Cropchem, Insecticides (India) and Coromandel International were trading higher in the range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.15 per cent at 80,768 at 10:20 AM.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What's driving agriculture stocks today?

 
Shares of Paradeep Phosphates hit a new high of ₹234.05, surging 17 per cent after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹255.85 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). The company had posted PAT of ₹5.38 crore in Q1FY25 and of ₹160.03 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,754 crore from ₹2,377crore.
 
Thus far in the month of July, the stock price of fertiliser company has zoomed 46 per cent, and has bounced back 181 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹83.35 on the BSE.
 
Meanwhile, foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) holding in Paradeep Phosphates (PPL) nearly doubled during the April to June, 2025 quarter. They increased their stake in the company for the fifth straight quarter.

FPIs have raised their holding in the PPL by 6.79 percentage points to 13.97 per cent in the June quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. They held 7.18 per cent stake in the company at the end of March 2025 quarter. FPIs were holding 5.4 per cent stake in PPL at the end of December 2024 quarter, and 2.05 per cent at the end of September 2024 quarter.
 
Shares of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection soared 14 per cent to ₹1,547.85 after the company said it signed 3 exclusive Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with overseas customers for high-value agrochemical products & Intermediates. The company, a leading Indian manufacturer and global supplier of agrochemicals and specialty chemicals, plans to commercialise these products over next 12-18 months.
 
This strategic initiative will unfold over the next two years and is expected to significantly bolster the company’s top line. Punjab Chemicals envisions sales from this segment scaling up to approximately ₹120 - 150 crore over the next two to three years, the company said in an exchange filing. 
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection said it has planned strategic investment of approx. ₹60 crore at its existing site to build two new manufacturing blocks. This expansion aims to cater to increased demand of existing products, new product pipeline and commercialization of new products catering to the Japanese and European markets. The company already has environmental approval in place for this expansion.
 
Agrochemicals companies, domestic-dependent as well as exports-driven, are likely to see healthy volume growth. Domestic branded companies’ top-line growth would be driven by robust placement, due to expectations of normal Monsoon driving healthy agrochemicals demand. If the timing and distribution of Monsoon is favorable, the industry is likely to see sharp consumption growth at the farm level. On the exports side, with destocking largely over globally, fresh demand is driving growth in the international business for our coverage universe, Elara Securities India said in its sector update.
 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

