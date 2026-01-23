AIF commitments near ₹16 trn; investments from overseas investors see dip

Data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed that investments by AIFs climbed 27 per cent over the year to Rs 6.45 trillion as of December 2025, while total funds raised since inception stood at Rs 6.78 trillion.

Commitments are typically drawn down in tranches by fund managers and reflected progressively in the funds raised.

AIFs — pooled investment vehicles designed for sophisticated investors — carry a minimum investment threshold of Rs 1 crore, though accredited investors are permitted to invest smaller amounts. These funds invest across a wide spectrum of assets, including infrastructure, MSMEs, startups and, in the case of Category III AIFs, complex trading strategies.

While domestic participation has remained strong, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into AIFs have declined sharply over the past two years, mirroring broader equity market outflows.

Gross funds raised from FPIs fell steeply to Rs 1,196 crore as of December 2025, from Rs 18,426 crore in March 2024.

In contrast, contributions from non-resident Indians rose sharply during the same period, increasing from Rs 15,106 crore to Rs 24,288 crore.

Real estate continued to attract the highest investments, at around Rs 75,350 crore, followed by financial services at Rs 59,500 crore. In recent quarters, financial services has overtaken information technology in terms of investments, Sebi data showed.

Recent regulatory relaxations are expected to further support AIF inflows. Last month, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) permitted National Pension System funds to invest in AIFs, subject to specified caps and conditions.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of India last year eased norms governing investments by banks and non-banking financial companies in AIFs.