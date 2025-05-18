AIFs push to flip the switch on regulatory static to ease fund flows

The alternative investment fund (AIF) industry has urged the market regulator to create an inter-regulatory platform where all stakeholders, including regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), can be onboarded to help address operational hurdles in domestic capital formation.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) made the request during a meeting with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey last week, citing Sebi’s role as the principal overseer of the industry.

The platform would enable coordinated discussions among financial regulators, including the