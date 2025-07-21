Bharti Airtel surpasses TCS to become India's third-most-valuable company

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday edged past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the country's third most valuable company.

At the last close, the telecom major was valued at Rs 11.45 trillion, while TCS' market capitalisation stood at Rs 11.43 trillion. Occupying the top positions were Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank with market capitalisations of Rs 19.3 trillion and Rs 15.34 trillion, respectively.

The two stocks have moved in opposite directions over the past year. While Airtel is up 30 per cent over the past year, TCS is down 26 per cent, leading to the 56 percentage point difference between