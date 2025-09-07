Amber to raise ₹1,200 crore for ILJIN Electronics from PE investors

Amber Enterprises will raise a total of ₹1,200 crore from private equity investors, including Chryscapital Fund, Two Infinity Partners, Raptor Investments and InCred Growth Partners Fund, through issuance of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares in its subsidiary ILJIN Electronics.

The funds raised will be used for organic and inorganic growth in the electronic manufacturing services segment of the company, the Gurugram-based group said in an exchange filing on BSE on Sunday.

Amber Enterprises has executed a shareholders’ agreement (SHA) and securities subscription agreement (SSA) or definitive transaction agreements with its