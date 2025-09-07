Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Amber to raise ₹1,200 crore for ILJIN Electronics from PE investors

Amber to raise ₹1,200 crore for ILJIN Electronics from PE investors

ChrysCapital, Two Infinity, Raptor and InCred to invest in Amber Enterprises' subsidiary ILJIN Electronics through equity and CCPS to boost EMS and PCB manufacturing

The funds raised will be used for organic and inorganic growth in the electronic manufacturing services segment of the company, the Gurugram-based group said in an exchange filing on BSE on Sunday.

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
Amber Enterprises will raise a total of ₹1,200 crore from private equity investors, including Chryscapital Fund, Two Infinity Partners, Raptor Investments and InCred Growth Partners Fund, through issuance of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares in its subsidiary ILJIN Electronics. 
 
Amber Enterprises has executed a shareholders’ agreement (SHA) and securities subscription agreement (SSA) or definitive transaction agreements with its
