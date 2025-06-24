Ambuja Cements share price gains 5% in trade; What's behind rally?

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ambuja Cements shares rose 5 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹562.5 per share; check all details here

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Ambuja Cements shares rose 5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹562.5 per share on BSE. At 1:48 PM, Ambuja Cements share price was trading 4.13 per cent higher at ₹557.75 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 81,993.66. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,36,223.04 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹706.85 per share and 52-week low was at ₹452.9 per share.

What led to a rally in Ambuja Cements stock? 

The stock gained after the company informed that it successfully commissioned a 2.4 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) brownfield expansion of a cement unit in Sankrail, West Bengal. 
 
 
"We would like to inform that the Company has successfully commissioned 2.4 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) brownfield expansion of Cement Unit in Sankrail, West Bengal," the filing read.
 
With the commissioning of this cement unit, Ambuja Cement's capacity has increased to 102.95 MTPA.

Ambuja Cements Q4 results

Ambuja Cements, in Q4, reported a 9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit ₹956.27 crore, as compared to ₹1,050.58 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, consolidated net profit more than halved from ₹2,115.33  crore.
 
Revenue from operations, however, grew by 11.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,802.47 crore from ₹8,785.28 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue rose by 16.5 per cent from ₹8,415.31 crore. 
 
Total expenses, meanwhile, also grew 14 per cent at ₹8,821.70 crore, compared to ₹7,747.41 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, expenses rose by 6 per cent from ₹8,347.68 crore in Q3 FY25. 
 
Ambuja Cements' consolidated quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were the highest at ₹1,868 crore, up 10 per cent  Y-o-Y. However, the margin slipped to 18.9 per cent from 19.1 per cent during the year-ago period.

About Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements is one of the largest cement producers globally, and a member of the diversified Adani Portfolio.The company provides home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations.
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

