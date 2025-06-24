Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Nifty and Sensex rose over 1 per cent each after US President Donald Trump announced a tentative ceasefire between Iran and Israel

Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 points on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Stock market today, nifty, sensex today, levels to watch

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Risk-on sentiment powered Dalal Street ahead with benchmark indices soaring after US President Donald Trump announced a tentative ceasefire between Iran and Israel
 
The BSE Sensex index rose 938 points or 1.15 per cent in the intraday trade to hit a high of 82,835.3 during the day. The NSE Nifty50 advanced 278.9 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 25,250. The indices rose to their highest level since October last year. 
 
All sectors except Media gained on Tuesday, with Nifty PSU Banks and Auto leading the charge. Market breadth was in favour of bulls, with 2,304 stocks advancing on BSE, while 448 declined and 120 remained unchanged, as of 9:35 AM. 
 
 
The broader market was also in the green, but trailed behind the frontline stocks, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the smallcap 100 indices were up 0.72 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively. 
 
India VIX, the measure of market volatility in the domestic market, fell as much as 5.27 to 13.3, the steepest jump since June 4 this year, according to Bloomberg data.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Also Read

share market, trading

Bumper debut! Eppeltone Engineers lists at 90% premium, beats GMP estimates

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee sees best opening in over a month on Israel-Iran ceasefire

ipo market listing share market

Kalpataru invites bids for ₹1,590 cr IPO: GMP flat, should you subscribe?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch today: Cochin Shipyard, KPIT Tech, HG Infra, Reliance Infra

PremiumHDB Financial

HDB Financial IPO cheaper than Bajaj Fin, Chola Invt; should you bet?

Key reasons behind the Sensex, Nifty fall today:

Iran-Israel tensions ease: Hours after Iran launched missiles at the US air base in Qatar -- which were all intercepted -- Trump said Iran and Israel agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.” Iran's retaliation at American military bases comes a day after the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites. 
 
However, in response to Trump's ceasefire claims, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that while there is no ceasefire agreement, Iran had no intention to keep responding to Israeli attacks after 4:00 AM Tehran time. 
 
The dramatic developments in West Asia culminating in President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire indicate that the worst of the conflict is over, according to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments. "The sharp reactions in the crude oil and stock markets suggest the geopolitical situation is limping back to normalcy." 
 
Crude oil slides, Rupee strengthens: Crude oil extended its decline after Monday’s 7 per cent fall, with Brent down 2.48 per cent at $69.71 per barrel as of 9:05 AM IST. The drop in crude prices is expected to benefit oil marketing companies, particularly downstream firms.
 
Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened sharply, rising 64 paise to open at 86.11 against the dollar, compared to Monday’s close of 86.75, according to Bloomberg. This marks the steepest opening gain since May 13, although the rupee is still down 0.61 per cent so far this month. A stronger rupee improves returns for foreign investors in dollar terms, potentially boosting demand for Indian equities. 
 
India-US trade deal: Sentiment on the street was also buoyed by reports that said India and the US are likely to close the trade deal before the July 9 deadline.  Trade officials from both countries are racing to conclude an interim agreement before the reciprocal tariffs come into effect, Bloomberg reported, quoting people aware of the development. 
 
Road ahead for Nifty: The Nifty, which has been stuck in the 24500-25000 range, will now decisively break out on the upside. But whether it will sustain at higher levels will depend on developments on the trade front, VK Vijayakumar said. "Since the pause on the reciprocal tariff ends on July 9, bilateral trade agreements have to happen before that. Therefore, markets are likely to respond to developments on the trade front."

More From This Section

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 850 pts; Nifty eyes 25,250; defence stocks fall, OMCs soar

dividend stocks

Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 25; do you own any?

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today: GMP up 2%; should you apply?

Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP today

Globe Civil Projects IPO opens today: GMP up 21%; should you subscribe?

markets

West Asia conflict keeps mkts on edge; Indices rebound as oil fears ease

Topics : Markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY The Smart Investor Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Israel Iran Conflict US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon