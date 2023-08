The 55 basis point (bps) spike in the US 10-year bond yield, triggered by a combination of FOMC’s hawkish commentary and BOJ’s relaxation of the yield control curve (YCC) has made analysts cautious on Asian equities and expect them to trade sideways in the short-to-medium term.

Commentaries during the August 24-26 Jackson Hole meetings and the September FOMC meeting are the two most important events, analysts said, will be the trend-deciding factors for the markets in the very short-term.