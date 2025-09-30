Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anand Rathi Share lists at 4% premium; falls short of IPO GMP estimates

Anand Rathi Share lists at 4% premium; falls short of IPO GMP estimates

Anand Rathi Share IPO listing: The company's shares listed at ₹432.10 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹18.10 per share or 4.37 per cent over the issue price of ₹414 per share

Anand Rathi Share price

Anand Rathi Share IPO listing Updates

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Share Price: Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers made a decent D-Street debut on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The company’s shares listed at ₹432.10 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹18.10 per share or 4.37 per cent over the issue price of ₹414 per share.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers' shares listed at a premium of ₹18 per share or 4.35 per cent at ₹432 per share.
 
The IPO listing of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers was in line with its grey market estimates.
 
Ahead of the D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of Anand Rathi were exchanging hands at around ₹445 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹31 per share, or 7.49 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activity. 

Anand Rathi Share IPO details

The Anand Rathi Share IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 18 million equity shares worth ₹745 crore. The public issue was available for subscription from September 23 to September 25. Offered at a price band of ₹393–₹414 per share, with a lot size of 36 shares, the issue received a decent response from investors and was subscribed 20.66 times.
 
The company set the issue price at ₹414 per share.
 
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers intends to utilise the proceeds from the public issue to fund long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 

About Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited is an established full-service brokerage house in India with a track record of over 30 years. The company provides broking services, margin trading facilities, and the distribution of financial products under the brand “Anand Rathi” to a diversified client base comprising retail investors, high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and institutions. Its investment offerings span multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, commodities, and currencies.
 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

