Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 09:18 AM IST
Home / Markets / IPO / Advance Agrolife IPO opens: Check key details, GMP, dates, brokerage views

Advance Agrolife IPO opens: Check key details, GMP, dates, brokerage views

Here are the key details of the Advance Agrolife IPO that every investor should be aware of before placing their bids

Advance Agrolife IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Advance Agrolife IPO:  pesticide maker Advance Agrolife has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today, September 30, to raise ₹193 crore. Ahead of the launch, the company said it has already raised ₹57.76 crore from anchor investors, including Wealthwave Capital Trust, Meru Investment Fund, Aidos India Fund, Astrone Capital, Pine Oak Global Fund, Santosh Industries, Shine Star Build-Cap, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Venus Investments, among others.
 
That said, grey market trends for the public offering also suggest favourable sentiment.
 
Here are the key details of the Advance Agrolife IPO that every investor should be aware of before placing their bids:
 
 

Advance Agrolife IPO issue size, price band

The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares worth ₹192.86 crore. Advance Agrolife has set the price band at ₹95–100 per share, and the lot size at 150 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
A retail investor needs ₹15,000 to bid for a minimum of one lot of 150 shares, and ₹1,95,000 to bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 1,950 shares.

Advance Agrolife IPO GMP

The grey market sentiment remains positive ahead of the launch of the Advance Agrolife IPO. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife were being traded at ₹110 per share. This reflects a grey market premium of ₹10 per share, or 10 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price, which stands at ₹100 per share.

Advance Agrolife IPO review

Analysts at SBI Securities and Capital Markets have assigned a Neutral rating on the public offering of Advance Agrolife. READ MORE

Advance Agrolife IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering will remain available till Friday, October 3, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment for the company's shares is tentatively set to be finalised on Monday, October 6. The company's shares will be credited into demat accounts on Tuesday, October 7.
 
Shares of Advance Agrolife are set to make their D-Street debut tentatively on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Advance Agrolife IPO objective

Advance Agrolife proposes to use the proceeds raised through its public offering primarily to fund its working capital requirements. Further, the company will use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About Advance Agrolife

Advance Agrolife Limited, incorporated in 2002, manufactures a wide range of agrochemical products supporting crop lifecycles. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and serves clients across 19 states and 3 union territories in India. Advance Agrolife exports products to several countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, and Nepal.
 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

