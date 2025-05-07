Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Angel One shares gain 3% after posting monthly business update; Details

Angel One share: Angel One's client base increased 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 31.48 million as compared to 22.99 million

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Angel One share: Shares of Angel One gained 3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹2,366.45 per share on BSE. The upmove in the stock came after the company posted its business update for April.  
 
At 12:25 PM, Angel One shares were trading 2.12 per cent higher at ₹2,345.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 80,598.62. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹21,177.11 crore. The stock touched its highest level on January 9, 2024, at ₹3,900.35 per share. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,502.6 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,942 per share. 
 
 
In the past one year, Angel One shares have lost 11 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9.6 per cent.

Angel One April update

Angel One's client base increased 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 31.48 million as compared to 22.99 million. Its average client funding book also rose 86.7 per cent to ₹3,912 crore in April as compared to ₹2,096 crore a year ago. 

Meanwhile, the number of orders declined 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 106.61 million as compared to 135.45 million a year ago. However, number of orders increased 4.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from 102.08 million in Q3. 
 
Average daily orders (ADO) also declined 17.1 per cent in April to 5.61 million as compared to 6.77 million last year. However, sequentially, the ADO rose 4.4 per cent. 

About Angel One 

Angel One began its journey as a traditional stock brokerage firm in 1996. In 2019, the company embraced a digital-first approach, launching its “Digital Journey” by providing an end-to-end digital investment solution through a single app. This transformation aimed to deliver personalised financial experiences tailored to each customer.
 
By combining technological innovation with a continuous focus on evolving customer expectations, the company successfully penetrated new markets, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities, onboarding millions of new clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company became the largest listed retail broking house in India in terms of active clients on the NSE.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

