Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: These 5 companies to remain in focus

Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: These 5 companies to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date on March 19, 2025, along with their key corporate announcements, as per data available on the BSE

dividend paying stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: Shares of Angel One, Axtel Industries, Blue Pearl Agriventures, Galaxy Surfactants, and Praxis Home Retail are set to remain in the spotlight today, March 19, 2025, following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividend, subdivision (stock-split), or rights issue.
 
BSE data suggests that shares of all these 5 companies will turn ex-date tomorrow, March 20.
 
Among them, Galaxy Surfactants, Angel One, and Axtel Industries will turn ex-dividend date, while Praxis Home Retail will trade ex-date for the rights issue and Blue Pearl Agriventures will trade ex-date for the subdivision (stock-split).
 
According to the data available on the BSE, Galaxy Surfactants has announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share. The company has set the record date on March 20, 2025, to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the said corporate action. Angel One and Axtel Industries have announced interim dividends of Rs 11 per share and Rs 5 per share, respectively. They both have also set the record date on March 20, 2025, for the same.
 
 
Meanwhile, Praxis Home Retail has announced the rights issue of up to 49.58 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each at Rs 10 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 5 per rights equity share) for an amount aggregating up to Rs 49.58 crore. The company has set the record date on March 20, 2025, for the same.

Also Read

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar

Sugar stocks surge up to 20% on drop in production, muted recovery

share market

Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance soar up to 5% after S&P Ratings upgrades

cement

Star Cement up 4% as arm bags license for limestone block in Assam

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap index soars 2%; Gabriel, Avanti, Sarda Energy hit multi-year highs

Mastek share price snaps 5-day losing run, surges 19% on heavy volumes

Mastek share price snaps 5-day losing run, surges 19% on heavy volumes

 
Blue Pearl Agriventures has announced a subdivision (stock-split) of 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid-up, resulting in the issuance of 10 equity shares of Rs 1 each fully paid-up, thereby keeping the paid-up capital intact. The commodity chemicals company has also set the record date on March 20, 2025, for the stock-split.
 
Besides them, Power Finance Corporation and AGI Infra are also set to remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend today following their announcement of interim dividends of Rs 3.50 per share and Rs 0.50 per share for their respective shareholders.
 
The ex-date refers to a date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or subdivision (stock-split). This means that on or after this date, the dividend, subdivision (stock-split), or rights issue is not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivision (stock-split), or rights issues are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
   

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for India market; BoJ keeps rates steady

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to buy: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests buying these 2 stocks

BSE

Stocks to Watch, March 19: Bajaj Auto, BPCL, GR Infra, Paytm, Zydus Life

Nifty 50, MARKET

Market Today, March 19: BoJ, Fed decision; Nifty breakout; FII buying, IPOs

PremiumGodrej Consumer Products

Q4 volume gains, margins likely to sustain rally in Godrej Consumer

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend income High dividend stocks rights issue Angel one REC Power Finance Corporation share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVESC Judges Visit to ManipurGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon