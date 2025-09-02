Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ashok Leyland rises 4% on inking ₹5,000-cr pact with CALB for batteries

Ashok Leyland rises 4% on inking ₹5,000-cr pact with CALB for batteries

Ashok Leyland shares rose 3.75 per cent on Tuesday and registered an intra-day high at ₹132.8 per share on BSE after the company announced to invest in the development and manufacturing of batteries

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland shares rose 3.75 per cent on Tuesday and registered an intra-day high at ₹132.8 per share on BSE. At 11:24 AM, Ashok Leyland's share price was trading 3.4 per cent higher at ₹132.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 80,664.55.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹77,700.51 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹134.45 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹92.2.
 
In one year, Ashok Leyland shares rose 2 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.6 per cent.

Why were Ashok Leyland shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after the company announced to invest in the development and manufacturing of batteries, for both automotive and non-automotive applications, including energy storage systems.
 
 
The company has entered into a long-term partnership with CALB (HK) Co. Ltd., one of the battery technology companies. The Indian automaker will invest over ₹5000 crore over the next seven to ten years in the development and manufacturing of next-generation batteries.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Muted industry volume outlook may cap further gains for Ashok Leylandpremium

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Aug 21: India Cements, Clean Science, Railtel, Aurobindo

Dheeraj Hinduja

Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland set to rev up West Asia growth plans

 
The move will not only provide for Ashok Leyland and subsidiary Switch’s own electric vehicle portfolio but will also cater to non-captive demand in the entire automotive sector as well as in energy storage sector.
 
“Ashok Leyland is committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility in India in full alignment with the government's vision. Our strategic partnership with CALB is a significant step towards creating a localised battery supply chain in India to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in India and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland.
 
The company said it will also venture into energy storage systems at a later stage.  “In the initial phase, the new battery business shall focus on the automotive sector, and then move to non-automotive areas as well, including energy storage systems. A Global Centre of Excellence will be created to serve as a hub for research and development, fostering innovation in battery materials, recycling, battery management systems, and advanced manufacturing processes,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland. 
 
Ashok Leyland aims to cater to electric vehicle requirements, both captive and non-captive, through this agreement. 
 
Ashok Leyland is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the thirteenth largest manufacturer of trucks. 
 
On the other hand, CALB is a global leader in new energy technology. It develops a comprehensive energy operation system with a continuous focus on leading technological innovation and the strength of large-scale intelligent manufacturing.

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi issues new rules for monitoring intraday derivative positions

penthouse, housing, hotels

Why did Royal Orchids share price jump 6% in trade today? Find out here

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind shares rise 3%; why is JM Financial bullish on this stock?

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex near day's high; RIL, TCS lead gains; SMIDs rise; Media stks rally

Vikran Engineering IPO gmp

Vikran Engineering IPO to list on Sep 3: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Topics : Ashok Leyland Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon