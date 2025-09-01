Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

The initiative will not only provide for the company's and its subsidiary Switch's own electric vehicle portfolio but will also cater to non-captive demand in the entire automotive sector

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland on Monday said it will invest ₹5,000 crore over the next ten years.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it will invest ₹5,000 crore over the next ten years in the development of next-generation batteries for both automotive and non-automotive applications, including energy storage systems.

The initiative will not only provide for the company's and its subsidiary Switch's own electric vehicle portfolio but will also cater to non-captive demand in the entire automotive sector, as well as in the energy storage sector, the Hinduja group flagship said in a statement. 

This business would entail investments of more than ₹5,000 crore over the next 7-10 years, it added.

 

The company said it has entered into a long-term exclusive partnership with CALB Group, one of the foremost battery technology companies in China.

"Ashok Leyland is deeply committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility in India in full alignment with the government's vision. Our strategic partnership with CALB is a significant step towards creating a localised battery supply chain in India to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels," Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said. 

Also Read

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Muted industry volume outlook may cap further gains for Ashok Leylandpremium

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Aug 21: India Cements, Clean Science, Railtel, Aurobindo

Dheeraj Hinduja

Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland set to rev up West Asia growth plans

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q1 results: Profit up 19.4% at ₹657.7 cr on record volumes

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Indian Oil on Aug 14

Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said that in the initial phase, the new battery business shall focus on the automotive sector, and then move to non-automotive areas as well, including energy storage systems.

A Global Centre of Excellence will be created to serve as a hub for research and development, fostering innovation in battery materials, recycling, battery management systems, and advanced manufacturing processes, he added.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 0.20 per cent up at Rs 127.15 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

startup funding investment

Tessolve raises $150 mn from TPG to strengthen global delivery centres

Telecom industry, telecom sector

NSE, BSE impose ₹673,780 fine on MTNL for non-compliance of Sebi norms

Isha Ambani

RCPL's ₹1 trillion revenue goal seen as huge value creator: Brokeragespremium

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

PRYMA Aerospace gets DGCA nod for Arjuna drone to aid agriculture

coal mines

Coal India production slump likely to continue for another monthpremium

Topics : Ashok Leyland Auto industry Ashok Leyland Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon