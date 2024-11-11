Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ashok Leyland up 4% after targeting Ebitda break-even for its arm in FY25

Ashok Leyland up 4% after targeting Ebitda break-even for its arm in FY25

Hinduja expects Switch India to achieve Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) break-even during the current financial year

Ashok Leyland

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland shares advanced 3.7 per cent in trade and registered an intraday high of Rs 230.4 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after Executive Chairman, Dheeraj Hinduja, told Business Standard that the company's financial position was "very comfortable" and it will continue to support Switch and Ohm. 
 
Switch Mobility and Ohm Global Mobility are both subsidiaries of the automobile company Ashok Leyland.
 
Around 12:17 PM, Ashok Leyland shares were up 2.27 per cent at Rs 227.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 79,844.24. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 66,671.58 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 264.70 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 157.65 per share.
 
 
"We will continue to fund Switch; when we see the right time or if we find good investors, we will be open to that. At this point, we are continuing to grow ourselves. When you see good products coming and the profitability of the company increasing, automatically the valuation created for Ashok Leyland and its shareholders will also be substantially more," Hinduja said.
 
Hinduja expects Switch India to achieve Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) break-even during the current financial year. With this, he believes the company will be able to meet its operating expenses using the revenue generated from operations. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, financials drive Sensex 250 pts higher to 79,750, Nifty at 24,250

demat market share stock

FirstCry shares fall 4%: IPO lock-in period ends, GST issue weighs

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

DOMS Industries share rises 3% after September quarter profit zooms 43% YoY

buy, sell, stocks, share

Aarti Ind, Auro Pharma, Trent stocks see short build-up; trading guide here

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Naukri.com parent Info Edge climbs 5% in trade; What's boosting the rally?

 
"We initially progressed slowly as rates were not attractive. Now, rates have risen as the competition has also adjusted the rates they are bidding at. We are performing well in our product offering, service, and range. In all aspects, our service performance is very good," he said.
 
Ashok Leyland recorded an 11.6 per cent rise in Ebitda for the July-September quarter (Q2FY25) at Rs 1,017 crore, compared to 11.2 per cent (Rs 1,080 crore) in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Through various measures, the company has managed to increase its margins from 8 per cent two years ago to 13 per cent last year.

Ashok Leyland dividend

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Re 1 each.
 
In the past one year, Ashok Leyland shares have gained 31 per cent against Sensex's rise of 22 per cent. 

Also Read

PremiumDheeraj Hinduja, Executive chairman, Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland targets Ebitda break-even for Switch Mobility in FY25

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q2 PAT up 34% on cost control measures, steel price dip

The shares of Ashok Leyland hit a new high of ~248.8, rallying 7 per cent on the BSE during Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.

Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit increases to Rs 766.55 crore

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland shares drop over 3% as October sales disappoint; details here

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland subsidiary bags order for 500 electric buses from Chennai MTC

Topics : Ashok Leyland Buzzing stocks buzzing stock BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q2 results MARKETS TODAY Markets Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon