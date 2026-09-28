At 43 times earnings, NSE valued way higher than its global peers
NSE's ₹4.4 trillion valuation puts it among the world's largest exchanges, but analysts flag rich valuations despite strong growth prospects
Kairavi Lukka Mumbai
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National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) made its debut on the BSE last week and ranks among the top dozen firms in terms of market capitalisation. At ₹1,792 per share, it is valued at ₹4.44 trillion, ahead of Titan, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank and nearly three-and-a-half times of BSE. At 43 times FY26 earnings, it is only next to Titan (73x) and Adani Enterprises (100x), but cheaper than its smaller peer BSE.