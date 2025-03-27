Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Authum Investment shares gain 6% on ex-dividend date; check details

Authum Investment shares gain 6% on ex-dividend date; check details

The record date for a dividend is the cutoff date established by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend payment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Authum Investment & Infrastructure shares gained 6.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, March 27, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1634.75 per share on BSE. The stock gained on its dividend record date. 
 
The record date for a dividend is the cutoff date established by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend payment. If you own the stock on or before the record date, you will receive the dividend. Shareholders who purchase the stock after the record date are not entitled to the dividend.
 
Around 11:06 AM, Authum Investment share price was up 3.7 per cent at ₹1,591.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.52 per cent at 77,687.51. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹27,024.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,010 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹691 per share.
 
 
According to company's regulatory filing, the board declared an Interim dividend for preference shareholders at 7 per cent of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2024-25, as set the record date as Thursday, March 27, 2025.  

The interim dividend payout will be made to eligible preference shareholders on or before Saturday, April 19, 2025.
 
"The board had declared an Interim dividend of 7 per cent of face value ₹10 each fully paid up preference shares for the financial year 2024-25, subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to be paid to those preference shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Thursday, March 27, 2025, being the record date, for the purpose of payment of the said dividend," the filing read. 
 
For equity shareholders, the company declared an interim dividend of 100 per cent of face value ₹1 each for the financial year 2024-25. 
 
"The board had declared an Interim dividend of 100 per cent of face value Rs. 1/- each fully paid up equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to be paid to those equity shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Thursday, March 27, 2025, being the record date, for the purpose of payment of the said dividend," the filing read. 
 
In the past one year, Authum Investment shares have gained 117 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.8 per cent. 

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

