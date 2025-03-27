Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC rises 4% after inking ₹25,000 cr MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable

This collaboration aims to jointly undertake a wide range of consultancy, fee-based, EPC, and redevelopment projects from concept to commissioning

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

NBCC (India) shares gained 4.4 per cent in trade on Thursday, March 27, 2025, on NSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited for projects worth ₹25,000 crore.
 
Around 10:25 AM, NBCC share price was up 3.5 per cent at ₹83.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.52 per cent at 77,691.05. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹22,693.5 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹139.9 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹70.82 per share.
 
 
This collaboration aims to jointly undertake a wide range of consultancy, fee-based, EPC, and redevelopment projects from concept to commissioning. 
 
NBCC will be entering into redevelopment for the first time in Maharashtra after Delhi through the partnership. NBCC and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy will collaborate on key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including cluster development projects in Thane Municipal Corporation, data centres, renewable energy initiatives, slum rehabilitation projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and various residential projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). 
 
These projects will be executed in a phased manner over the next three to five years, contributing to sustainable urban development and affordable housing in line with the Government of India’s vision. The MoU seeks to leverage each party’s strengths and complement their capabilities, with the objective of enhancing long-term client acquisition and service delivery capabilities.  

NBCC is a public sector undertaking (PSU) in India that operates primarily in the construction and real estate sectors. It is a leading company involved in the development of infrastructure projects and various construction activities, both within India and internationally.
 
Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited is a wholly Subsidiary Company of Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation (MPBCDC), Government of Maharashtra State PSU. The company aims to establish and carry on the business of generating, trading, operating, leasing, and renting renewable power projects, mainly but not limited to Solar Power Projects including Solar Parks along with substations and transmission lines on ownership and/or build, own, and transfer basis.
 
In the past one year, NBCC shares have gained 7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.8 per cent. 

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

