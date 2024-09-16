Business Standard
Bajaj Housing Finance debut boosts Bajaj Group's market capitalisation

Fourth-ranked conglomerate narrows gap with Adani group

Sanjiv Bajaj

Krishna Kant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

A stellar market debut of Bajaj Housing Finance  Ltd (BHFL) on Monday helped the Bajaj Group reduce its market capitalisation (mcap) gap with the Adani group. BHFL’s mcap stood at Rs 1.37 trillion on Monday, more than double its initial public offering price-based valuation of around Rs 58,300 crore. This added more than 10 per cent to Bajaj Group’s mcap, pushing it from Rs 12.1 trillion on Friday to Rs 13.6 trillion on Monday, a 9.3 per cent increase.
 
In comparison, the third-ranked Adani Group’s mcap rose by 2.1 per cent on Monday to Rs 16.7 trillion. The Tata Group remains the country’s largest business group with a mcap of Rs 34.7 trillion on Monday, marginally down from Rs 34.8 trillion on Friday. It is followed by the Mukesh Ambani group with a mcap of Rs 22.68 trillion, slightly down from Rs 22.71 trillion on Friday.
 
Sunil Mittal family-led Bharti group holds fifth place in the mcap rankings, with its valuation at Rs 12.1 trillion on Monday, unchanged from Friday. The AV Birla group ranks next, with a mcap of Rs 7.95 trillion on Monday, down slightly from Rs 7.96 trillion on Friday.
 
Within the Bajaj Group, Bajaj Finance remains the top firm with a mcap of Rs 4.55 trillion on Monday. It is followed by Bajaj Auto (Rs 3.26 trillion) and Bajaj Finserv (Rs 2.97 trillion). Bajaj Housing Finance is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, which is itself a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

The group’s listed holding company Bajaj Holdings is the main promoter of Bajaj Finserv with a 39 per cent stake at the end of June.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

