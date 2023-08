Bandhan Sterling Value Fund, launched in March 2008, has consistently been featured in the top 30 percentile of the value/contra funds category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through June 2023.

The fund’s month-end assets under management increased to Rs 6,122 crore in June 2023 from Rs 2,339 crore in June 2020.