Home / Markets / News / Bernstein expects markets to consolidate; sees Nifty at 26,500 by 2025-end

Bernstein expects markets to consolidate; sees Nifty at 26,500 by 2025-end

As a strategy, they have moved utilities sector to equal weight. Financials, Telecom, small discretionary, remain their overweight sectors.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

After a sharp run from April lows that saw the Nifty 50 index rise nearly 13 per cent till date, analysts at Bernstein expect the markets to undergo a consolidation phase amid mixed macro-economic signals. 
 
They maintain a calendar year-end target of 26,500 for the Nifty 50, which is a modest 5.1 per cent higher from the current levels.
 
“It will not be heading directly to that level - we expect a bit of consolidation before the next move. From a sector perspective, we shift some weights from utilities to staples - moving into a tactical overweight for a short
Topics : Market Lens Markets insights Market Outlook Nifty stocks financial sector telecom sector in India Indian economic growth power demand forecast electricity sector CPI Inflation India WPI inflation
