Bernstein expects markets to consolidate; sees Nifty at 26,500 by 2025-end

After a sharp run from April lows that saw the Nifty 50 index rise nearly 13 per cent till date, analysts at Bernstein expect the markets to undergo a consolidation phase amid mixed macro-economic signals.

They maintain a calendar year-end target of 26,500 for the Nifty 50, which is a modest 5.1 per cent higher from the current levels.

“It will not be heading directly to that level - we expect a bit of consolidation before the next move. From a sector perspective, we shift some weights from utilities to staples - moving into a tactical overweight for a short