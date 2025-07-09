Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bernstein strategists see India earnings upgrades driving stocks momentum

Bernstein strategists see India earnings upgrades driving stocks momentum

Bernstein's focus on earnings follows nearly three quarters of subdued corporate results, which had prompted investors to seek safety in defensive corners of the market

markets, stocks

Bernstein recommends increasing exposure to the technology sector I Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Gabriel Simon
 
Strategists at Bernstein Societe Generale Group recommended buying Indian stocks with upward earnings revisions to navigate the market’s lofty valuations. 
While they had earlier favored low-volatility and value stocks, the brokerage’s strategists said the market has now reached a point where earnings revisions will drive momentum. The NSE Nifty 50 Index has gained more than 15 per cent since a March low, and is trading at more than 21 times its forward earnings, above its 10-year average. 
 
“Our whole thesis on India anchors on improving earnings revision as valuations are already stretched,” Asian quant strategists Rupal Agarwal and Cheng Zhang wrote in a note. “Earnings revision was the best performing style of 2024, and we have been waiting for the style to become attractive again — we now find ourselves at this juncture.” 
 
 
Bernstein’s focus on earnings follows nearly three quarters of subdued corporate results, which had prompted investors to seek safety in defensive corners of the market. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is set to kick off the April–June earnings season on Thursday. 

Also Read

PremiumPhoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills drops 3% as Nomura initiates 'Reduce', sees 11% downside

initial public offering, IPO

Meta Infotech IPO booked 155x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Crizac IPO listing

Crizac shares list at 14% premium on bourse, miss IPO GMP forecast

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential AMC files IPO papers, Prudential Corp to sell 10% stake

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Nifty outlook, 3 stock picks for today by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

 
Bernstein recommends increasing exposure to the technology sector, noting that earnings downgrades there are at “record low levels” and likely bottoming out. The firm also expects materials, utilities, energy, and communication services to lead the next cycle of earnings upgrade. 
 
Since the market’s March rally, “valuation support looks limited and leaves a bigger onus on earnings,” the strategists said. 
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex consolidate; Vedanta calls Viceroy report 'baseless'

Vedanta

Vedanta stock tanks 8% as Viceroy Research shorts parent's debt

Temasek

Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share declines for third year

Stock market

These 2 smallcap auto stocks zoom up to 215% from calendar year 2025 lows

rights issue, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi, investment bankers, stock markets

BFSI, Auto, Telecom: What did foreign investors buy and sell in June 2025?

Topics : Markets india market IT stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon