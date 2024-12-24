Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Biocon share price jumps 5% on DCP nod for diabetes drug in European Union

Biocon share price jumps 5% on DCP nod for diabetes drug in European Union

The rise in Biocon share price came after it announced that the company and its European partner, Zentiva, have received a Decentralized Procedure (DCP) approval for Liraglutide in European Union

biocon

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon share price: Pharmaceutical giant Biocon shares jumped up to 4.64 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 344.85 per share on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. 
 
The rise in Biocon share price came after it announced that the company and its European partner, Zentiva, have received a Decentralized Procedure (DCP) approval for its complex formulation, Liraglutide, in the European Union (EU). 
 
The approval is for the generic versions of Victoza to treat Type-2 Diabetes and Saxenda used in the treatment of weight management. 
 
In an exchange filing, Biocon said, “This is to inform you that the Company and its European partner, Zentiva, have received a Decentralized Procedure (DCP) approval for its complex formulation, Liraglutide, in the European Union (EU). The approval is for the generic versions of Victoza to treat Type-2 Diabetes and Saxenda used in the treatment of weight management.”
 
 
About Biocon 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Spandana Sphoorty nears record low; tanks 73% in CY24 on growth concerns

Gulf Oil, Gulf Oil India,

Gulf Oil shares jump 5% after company partners with Nyara Energy; Details

Photo: Shutterstock

Akums Drugs signs agreement with leading Euro Co; share price gains 5%

equity trading volumes, share market

Stock split: Knowledge Marine shares jump 6% as board okays 1:2 subdivision

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bharat Forge up 2% on infusing $64.5 mn in America unit for debt repayment

Biocon is among the leading global biotechnology companies, focused on manufacturing innovative biotechnology products and providing research services. The company operates through several business segments, including Biosimilars, Research Services, Generics, and Novel Biologics. 
 
Biocon Biologics, its biosimilars arm, holds a portfolio of 20 biosimilars spanning across critical therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and diabetes, with significant market share in advanced markets. The company also has a robust pipeline of over 20 molecules expected to be launched by 2030. 
 
Syngene, its research services arm, is an independent entity that offers comprehensive discovery, development, and manufacturing services to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and consumer goods.
 
The company’s generics division specialises in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with an extensive portfolio of over 50 products, including high-potency molecules. Biocon has made strides in novel biologics, with the introduction of India’s first indigenously produced monoclonal antibody, Nimotuzumab, and Itolizumab for treating psoriasis. 
 
The company continues to expand its manufacturing capacity globally, including a recent acquisition of a US oral solid dosage facility and a biologics manufacturing facility through Syngene. 
 
Biocon share price history 
Biocon shares have gained about 2.5 per cent in the past month, while they have surged over 35 per cent this year-to-date (Y-T-D). In comparison, BSE Sensex has gained about 9 per cent Y-T-D.
 
The market capitalisation of Biocon is Rs 41,336.66 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.
 
At 1:40 PM, Biocon share was trading 4.48 per cent higher at Rs 344.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 78,607.69 levels.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 78,650; Smallcap, Oil, Auto up, financials weigh

IPO, Investment, Markets

Senores, Ventive, Carraro IPOs to close: Check subscription status, GMP

stock market

Greaves Cotton share price up 13% as unit files DRHP for Rs 1,000 crore-IPO

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Amber Enterprises zooms 9%, hits 52-week high on reports of de-merger plans

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

Zaggle Prepaid allots 11.36 mn shares worth Rs 595 cr to QIBs; shares up 4%

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock markets share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon