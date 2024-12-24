Business Standard

Senores, Ventive, Carraro IPOs to close: Check subscription status, GMP

Senores, Ventive, Carraro IPOs to close: Check subscription status, GMP

Senores, Ventive, and Carraro IPOs' subscription window will close today. Here are all the details on subscription status, GMP, listing

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Three mainline initial public offerings (IPOs) of Carraro India, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Ventive Hospitality will close for subscription today, December 24, 2024. While Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO and Ventile Hospitality IPO received an overwhelming response and were oversubscribed around 12:40 PM, Carraro India IPO received a tepid response. 

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO details

As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO was oversubscribed 27.97 times with a total bid of 23,86,97,874 shares against its issue of 85,34,681 shares. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) showed the most interest oversubscribing their reserved portion by 60.69 times for a bid of 9,38,65,890 shares, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) oversubscribing their category by 53.63 times for a bid of 12,44,08,238 shares and Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) oversubscribed their category by 4.2 times for a bid of 1,92,91,460 shares. 
 
 
Besides, Senores Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at Rs 621 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 230 or 58.82 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 391. 
 
The company develops and manufactures a range of pharmaceutical products primarily for the regulated markets of the US, Canada, and the UK, while also serving emerging markets. 

Ventive Hospitality IPO details

Ventive Hospitality IPO was oversubscribed by 2.57 times with a total bid of 3,70,47,066 shares against its issue of 1,44,34,453 shares. The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed the most interest oversubscribing their reserved portion by 4.44 times for a bid of 1,74,52,607 shares, followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) oversubscribing their category by 3.07 times for a bid of 80,37,350 shares and Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) oversubscribed their category by 1.45 times for a bid of 1,14,40,315 shares, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data showed. 
 
That apart, Ventive Hospitality shares are trading at Rs 703 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 60 or 9.33 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 643. 
 
Ventive Hospitality is in the hospitality business, primarily focusing on business and leisure segments. The company primarily focuses on developing and managing high-end luxury hotels and resorts. 

Carraro India IPO details 

Carraro India IPO was subscribed only 0.43 times with a total bid of 56,05,719 shares against its issue of 1,30,98,803 shares. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) showed the most interest and subscribed to their reserved portion by 0.49 times, followed by Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribing to their reserved portion 0.35 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to their portion by subscribing 0.38 times. 
 
Meanwhile, Carraro India shares are trading flat at Rs 704 in the grey market, as per sources.  
 
Carraro India is engaged in manufacturing components ranging from the smallest gear to complete tractor manufacturing.  
 
All three IPOs opened on Friday, December 20, 2024, and the basis of allotment for all three is on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The shares of Carraro India, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Ventive Hospitality will tentatively list on BSE and NSE on Monday, December 30, 2024. 
       

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

