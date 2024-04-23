Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brokerages raise targets on RIL stock post Q4; check latest prices here

The bullish outlook stems from Reliance Jio's potential tariff hikes, given the competitive landscape, along with slow but steady improvement in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) vertical

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
Web Exclusive Premium

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Shares of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) rose nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, hitting an intraday high of Rs 2,986.05 per share, after most brokerages reacted positively to the company's March quarter (Q4FY24) results.

The bullish outlook stems from Reliance Jio's potential tariff hikes, given the competitive landscape, along with slow but steady improvement in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) vertical.

"We raise FY25-26E earnings by 2-5 per cent each and increase target price to Rs 3,200 per share on the back of higher profitability in Jio (due to ARPUs) and roll-over to March-26 estimate. RIL is well-placed
Topics : Reliance Industries Markets GRMs EBITDA Q4 Results EARNINGS corporate earnings Oil refinery oil and gas oil and gas exploration BSE NSE S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Jio Q4 resultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon