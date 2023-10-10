close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

BSE Realty index hits 15-year high; Prestige Estates Projects rises 8.6%

The index, representing the performance of real estate stocks, climbed 4.1 per cent to close at Rs 4,842.12, marking its highest level since 12 September 2008

Real estate

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The S&P BSE Realty index reached a 15-year high on Tuesday, spurred by encouraging operational updates from listed companies and optimism about a real estate upswing.

The index, representing the performance of real estate stocks, climbed 4.1 per cent to close at Rs 4,842.12, marking its highest level since 12 September 2008. All 10 components of the BSE Realty index registered gains, led by Prestige Estates Projects, which surged 8.6 per cent, and Sobha, which saw an increase of nearly 7 per cent.

Last week, Prestige revealed that its sales had more than doubled to Rs 7,093 crore during the second quarter ending September 2024 (Q2FY24). Similarly, Sobha reported its highest-ever sales for the quarter, amounting to Rs 1,724 crore.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty announced on Tuesday that its sales had grown by 52 per cent to Rs 252 crore in Q2FY24. Consequently, its stock leapt by 13 per cent, closing at Rs 423. The real estate sector has been one of the top performers on Dalal Street this year.

The BSE Realty has surged by 40 per cent this year, while the benchmark Sensex has seen a rise of only 9 per cent. The realty sector faced significant challenges following the global financial crisis in 2008. Currently, the BSE Realty index is still trading over 60 per cent below its record high levels of 12,400 in December 2007.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Mutual funds equity buy at six-month high in September, shows data

Sebi extends timeline for confirmation or denial of market rumours

TCS Q2 preview: Revenue, profit seen rising in single-digits; buyback eyed

Sasken hits 52-week high; zooms 35% in one week after pact with Qualcomm

GMDC soars 15% on heavy volumes; stock more-than-doubled in 2 months

Topics : S&P BSE Sensex Nifty Realty Index Real Estate

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORERs 2,000 Notes ExchangePAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon