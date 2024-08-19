Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Will bulls stage comeback on D-Street? Here's what analysts suggest

Will bulls stage comeback on D-Street? Here's what analysts suggest

The Nifty 50 Index is currently displaying a bullish trend on the charts, signaling a positive outlook for the near term. However, it's important to keep an eye on the key levels of 24,625 and 24,800

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty 50 Index
The Nifty 50 Index is currently displaying a bullish trend on the charts, signaling a positive outlook for the near term. However, it's important to keep an eye on the key levels of 24,625 and 24,800. A close above 24,800 would likely add additional momentum to the current bullish trend. If this level is breached, the next resistance levels to watch would be 24900, 25010, and 25265 as the final target in this bullish phase.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For traders looking to capitalize on this momentum, the best strategy would be to buy on dips, taking advantage of any temporary pullbacks to enter the market. However, it's crucial to manage risk effectively by setting a strict stop-loss at 24225 on a closing basis. This stop-loss ensures that if the market unexpectedly reverses, potential losses can be minimized.

In summary, the Nifty 50 Index is poised for further gains, with key resistance levels identified as 24900, 25010, and 25265. The recommended approach for traders is to buy on dips while maintaining a strict stop-loss at 24225 to protect against any downside risk.

Nifty Midcap Select Index
The Nifty Midcap Select Index has recently broken out of a consolidation phase, indicating a bullish outlook for the near term. This breakout suggests that buying on dips should be the preferred strategy for traders looking to capitalize on the index's upward momentum. The expected resistance levels for this week are set at 12825, 12910, 13000, and 13200.

If the index manages to rise above 13200, it would enter an overbought zone for the near term. In such a scenario, traders should be cautious and consider halting further buying or even booking profits on all bullish positions above this level. The overbought condition might lead to a temporary pause in the upward trend or even a correction.

More From This Section

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Nifty Outlook: More fuel on the upside; may retest the 25k levels

trading, market, stocks

BSE, Coromandel: Top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One for Aug 19

MUTUAL FUND

Diversify mutual funds portfolio away from recent high performers

PremiumExchange-traded funds (ETFs) have played a crucial role in driving the nearly 80 per cent gain recorded by domestic markets since 2021. They are also emerging as dominant investors, with their holdings now exceeding a tenth of the total free-float ma

Recipe for market success: ETFs, the secret sauce stirred into growth

PremiumNotwithstanding a 55 per cent rise in the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest publicly traded defence company, brokerages believe the stock still has considerable ammo. Analysts' optimistic outlook following the 2024-25 (FY25) first-qua

In Hindustan Aeronautics' hangar: Orders and execution ready for takeoff


To protect against downside risk, it is crucial to place a strict stop-loss below 12480 on a closing basis. This stop-loss level ensures that if the market reverses unexpectedly, losses can be minimized. Adhering to this stop-loss is essential, especially given the potential volatility after a breakout.

In summary, the Nifty Midcap Select Index is currently in a bullish phase following its breakout. The best strategy is to buy on dips, aiming for the resistance levels mentioned above. However, traders should be prepared to book profits if the index enters the overbought zone above 13200 and must always keep a stop-loss below 12480 to manage risk effectively.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)

Also Read

stock markets

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

shoppers, retailers, US retail, retail

World stocks regain stability as US retail sales report reassures

share market stock market trading

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

share market stock market trading

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Banks, Banking industry, share market

These are top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for August 8

Topics : Stock calls Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Nifty50 Trading strategies stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon