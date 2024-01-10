Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Buy Glenmark Life, Amber for up to 8% upside, recommends HDFC Securities

On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani technical & derivative analyst of HDFC Securities expects Nifty to face resistance around 21,750.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
Web Exclusive

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty View

The Nifty could not hold on to intra day gains on Jan 09 after falling in the previous session. This denotes sell on rises phenomenon. Nifty could now face resistance at 21,750 while a breach of the immediate support of 21,500 could take the Nifty to 21,365.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BUY
Glenmark Life Sciences
Last Price: Rs 723
Target: Rs 780
Stop-loss: Rs 690

On Jan 02, 2024, the stock broke out from the long-term consolidation. Price breakout was accompanied with rising volumes. The stock has registered fresh all-time high of Rs 735.

The stock price is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and Oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts. 

BUY
Amber Enterprises
Last Price: Rs 3,402
Target: Rs 3,690
Stop-loss: Rs 3,200

The stock price has broken out from the narrow consolidation, which held for last 10 weeks. The stock price is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.

Indicators and Oscillators like DMI and RSI have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. Price breakout is accompanied with jump in volumes. 

(Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal).

Also Read

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

Buy Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Stocks to Watch on Sept 22: JSW Steel, Glenmark Life, Samhi, Zaggle, TaMo

Glenmark cuts diabetes drug cost by 70% with first Indian biosimilar launch

Nifty awaits range breakout; Buy IRCTC, India Glycol: HDFC Securities

Nifty IT index trapped in consolidation range; Auto nears major hurdle

Results preview: Nifty 50 earnings likely to enter slow lane in Q3

Equity issuances could top $40 bn in 2024, says Kotak Investment Banking

Public issues of corporate bond zoom to four-year high, shows data

Bitcoin traded just below $47,000 mark as ETF frenzy continues: Report

Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies stock market trading Stocks to buy Nifty 50 stocks technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon