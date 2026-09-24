Buzzing stock: Raymond hits record high in weak market; up 95% in 4 weeks

Raymond share price movement

Raymond's share price hit a new high of ₹1,196.75 on the BSE, rallying 7 per cent in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock quoted higher for the fourth straight trading day, surging 22 per cent during the period.

In the past four weeks, the market price of Raymond zoomed 95 per cent from a level of ₹614.35 on August 27, 2026. It skyrocketed 274 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹320.40 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 02:07 PM on Thursday, Raymond quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹1,185, as compared to a 0.57 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 5.78 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Raymond expands aerospace capabilities with entry into aircraft structures

Raymond Limited’s subsidiary, JK Maini Global Aerospace Limited, emerged successful in a tender conducted by a leading Indian aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for assembly of wing structures and centre fuselage structures for a major indigenous fighter aircraft programme, the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The development marks Raymond’s entry into the aircraft structures segment, expanding its aerospace capabilities beyond precision manufacturing into higher-value aircraft assemblies through a capital-efficient model leveraging the customer’s existing infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Moneyview IPO nearly fully subscribed on day 1, brokerages bullish “This opportunity is strategically much larger than its immediate business potential. It provides Raymond an entry into the high-value aircraft structures segment while maintaining capital efficiency. More importantly, it gives us an opportunity to establish critical execution credentials that can position Raymond’s subsidiaries for participation in larger aerospace programmes in India and globally,” said Rakesh Tiwary, Group CFO, Raymond Group.

Raymond – Overview, outlook

Raymond now has two core businesses within the Engineering vertical: Aerospace and Defence & Tools and Auto Components. Raymond’s engineering business has forayed into the sunrise sectors of Aerospace and Defence, Electric Vehicle (EV) components and caters to international as well as domestic markets. Raymond’s engineering business commands a leadership position in manufacturing files and hand tools and has a significant presence in national and international markets.

Raymond’s management in the Q1 earnings conference call said they are witnessing an accelerated transition as domestic engineering vendors migrate beyond standard component machining into high-complexity subsystems, critical aero-engine modules, and precision-engineered assemblies.