Can these 7 defence stocks double your money in a year? Check strategy here

BEL, BDL, Mazagon Dock, HAL, Solar Inds, Astra Micro and Data Patterns seem favourably placed on the charts, and may gain up to 38%; here are key support, resistance levels for these 7 defence stocks.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Defence-related shares have outperformed the benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty - in recent days amid rising India-Pakistan tensions - with select stocks such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Solar Industries seen trading at life-time highs.  Apart from the recent border tensions, analysts attribute the buoyancy in defence shares to the sector's bullish outlook owing to strong order backlog, and anticipation of large inflows in 2025–26 (FY26). READ MORE  Can defence stocks continue to outperform the market, and help you grow substantial wealth in times of uncertainty? Here's a trading guide based on existing technical chart patterns on the top 7 listed defence-related stocks on the BSE and NSE. 

Bharat Electronics (BEL)

  Current Price: ₹ 313  Upside Potential: 19.2%  Support: ₹ 280  Resistance: ₹ 320; ₹ 336  Bharat Electronics stock is seen trading close to its key hurdle, which stands at ₹ 320. The stock needs to trade consistently above the same in order to extend the rally. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to record levels around ₹ 373 levels, with interim resistance possible around its present life-time high at ₹ 336 levels. On the downside, key support for the stock exists at ₹ 280. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ: FIIs most bullish on Indian markets in 7 months; will the trend continue? 

Bharat Dynamics (BDL)

  Current Price: ₹ 1,525  Upside Potential: 11.5%  Support: ₹ 1,420; ₹ 1,340  Resistance: ₹ 1,575  Bharat Dynamics is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,340 levels; with near support seen at ₹ 1,420 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially revisit its record high levels around ₹ 1,700 levels; with interim resistance likely at ₹ 1,570 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Mazagon Dock

  Current Price: ₹ 3,046  Upside Potential: 37.9%  Support: ₹ 2,955; ₹ 2,830; ₹ 2,725  Resistance: ₹ 3,215; ₹ 3,450; ₹ 3,770  The near-term bias for Mazagon Dock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹ 2,955; below which support for the stock exists at ₹ 2,830 and ₹ 2,725 levels. On the upside, the stock can soar to ₹ 4,200 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 3,215, ₹ 3,450 and ₹ 3,770 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ: YES Bank stock up 10% on SMBC deal buzz; time to buy, sell, hold? 

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

  Current Price: ₹ 4,572  Upside Potential: 15.9%  Support: ₹ 4,450; ₹ 4,300; ₹ 4,200  Resistance: ₹ 4,650; ₹ 4,720; ₹ 4,900; ₹ 5,100  Hindustan Aeronautics is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹ 4,200 levels, with near support placed at ₹ 4,450 and ₹ 4,300 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹ 4,650 to gain upside momentum. The stock can potentially surge to ₹ 5,300 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around ₹ 4,720, ₹ 4,900 and ₹ 5,100 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Solar Industries

  Current Price: ₹ 13,240  Upside Potential: 26.9%  Support: ₹ 12,720; ₹ 12,340; ₹ 12,145  Resistance: ₹ 13,665; ₹ 14,125; ₹ 15,260  Solar Industries is expected to trade on a buoyant note as long as the stock holds above ₹ 12,720; below which significant support for the stock stands at ₹ 12,340 and ₹ 12,145 levels. For further gains, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹ 13,665 levels. On the upside, the stock can flare up to ₹ 16,800 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 14,125 and ₹ 15,260 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ:  Where will JSW Steel stock bottom out? Check details here 

Astra Microwave Products

  Current Price: ₹ 839  Upside Potential: 19.2%  Support: ₹ 782; ₹ 750  Resistance: ₹ 860; ₹ 885; ₹ 910; ₹ 945  Astra Microwave Products is seen facing consistent resistance around ₹ 860 levels; breakout above which can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹ 1,000-mark. Interim resistance can be anticipated at ₹ 885, ₹ 910 and ₹ 945 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹ 782; below which key support exists at ₹ 750 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Data Patterns (India)

  Current Price: ₹ 2,239  Upside Potential: 29.5%  Support: ₹ 2,090; ₹ 2,012; ₹ 1,950  Resistance: ₹ 2,400; ₹ 2,585; ₹ 2,800  Data Patterns stock recently witnessed a positive breakout on the weekly chart. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 2,090; below which support for the stock is placed at ₹ 2,012 and ₹ 1,950 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 2,900 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹ 2,400, ₹ 2,585 and ₹ 2,800 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Topics : defence stocks The Smart Investor Trading strategies stock markets Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations technical calls Stock Picks Market technicals Market Outlook Market trends Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Bharat Electronics Ltd Bharat Dynamics Hindustan Aeronautics Solar Industries Astra Microwave Products Data Patterns technical charts

First Published: May 06 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

