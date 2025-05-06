Can these 7 defence stocks double your money in a year? Check strategy here

Defence-related shares have outperformed the benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty - in recent days amid rising India-Pakistan tensions
- with select stocks such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Solar Industries seen trading at life-time highs.
Apart from the recent border tensions, analysts attribute the buoyancy in defence shares to the sector's bullish outlook owing to strong order backlog, and anticipation of large inflows in 2025–26 (FY26).
Can defence stocks continue to outperform the market, and help you grow substantial wealth in times of uncertainty? Here's a trading guide based on existing technical chart patterns on the top 7 listed defence-related stocks on the BSE and NSE.
Bharat Electronics (BEL)
Current Price: ₹ 313
Upside Potential: 19.2%
Support: ₹ 280
Resistance: ₹ 320; ₹ 336 Bharat Electronics stock
is seen trading close to its key hurdle, which stands at ₹ 320. The stock needs to trade consistently above the same in order to extend the rally. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to record levels around ₹ 373 levels, with interim resistance possible around its present life-time high at ₹ 336 levels. On the downside, key support for the stock exists at ₹ 280.
Bharat Dynamics (BDL)
Current Price: ₹ 1,525
Upside Potential: 11.5%
Support: ₹ 1,420; ₹ 1,340
Resistance: ₹ 1,575 Bharat Dynamics
is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,340 levels; with near support seen at ₹ 1,420 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially revisit its record high levels around ₹ 1,700 levels; with interim resistance likely at ₹ 1,570 levels.
Mazagon Dock
Current Price: ₹ 3,046
Upside Potential: 37.9%
Support: ₹ 2,955; ₹ 2,830; ₹ 2,725
Resistance: ₹ 3,215; ₹ 3,450; ₹ 3,770
The near-term bias for Mazagon Dock
is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹ 2,955; below which support for the stock exists at ₹ 2,830 and ₹ 2,725 levels. On the upside, the stock can soar to ₹ 4,200 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 3,215, ₹ 3,450 and ₹ 3,770 levels.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)
Current Price: ₹ 4,572
Upside Potential: 15.9%
Support: ₹ 4,450; ₹ 4,300; ₹ 4,200
Resistance: ₹ 4,650; ₹ 4,720; ₹ 4,900; ₹ 5,100 Hindustan Aeronautics
is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹ 4,200 levels, with near support placed at ₹ 4,450 and ₹ 4,300 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹ 4,650 to gain upside momentum. The stock can potentially surge to ₹ 5,300 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around ₹ 4,720, ₹ 4,900 and ₹ 5,100 levels.
Solar Industries
Current Price: ₹ 13,240
Upside Potential: 26.9%
Support: ₹ 12,720; ₹ 12,340; ₹ 12,145
Resistance: ₹ 13,665; ₹ 14,125; ₹ 15,260 Solar Industries
is expected to trade on a buoyant note as long as the stock holds above ₹ 12,720; below which significant support for the stock stands at ₹ 12,340 and ₹ 12,145 levels. For further gains, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹ 13,665 levels. On the upside, the stock can flare up to ₹ 16,800 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 14,125 and ₹ 15,260 levels.
Astra Microwave Products
Current Price: ₹ 839
Upside Potential: 19.2%
Support: ₹ 782; ₹ 750
Resistance: ₹ 860; ₹ 885; ₹ 910; ₹ 945 Astra Microwave Products
is seen facing consistent resistance around ₹ 860 levels; breakout above which can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹ 1,000-mark. Interim resistance can be anticipated at ₹ 885, ₹ 910 and ₹ 945 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹ 782; below which key support exists at ₹ 750 levels.
Data Patterns (India)
Current Price: ₹ 2,239
Upside Potential: 29.5%
Support: ₹ 2,090; ₹ 2,012; ₹ 1,950
Resistance: ₹ 2,400; ₹ 2,585; ₹ 2,800 Data Patterns stock
recently witnessed a positive breakout on the weekly chart. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 2,090; below which support for the stock is placed at ₹ 2,012 and ₹ 1,950 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 2,900 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹ 2,400, ₹ 2,585 and ₹ 2,800 levels.