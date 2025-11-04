Vodafone Idea stock has been in limelight in recent trading sessions amid buzz that the debt-ridden telecom company may get a major relief on its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues towards the government following the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court on Monday, November 3, modified its earlier order allowing the government to decide if it wanted to review the entire Vodafone Idea's AGR dues, and not just the additional demand of ₹9,450 crore. READ MORE Analysts see this development as a huge breather, but caution against other key challenges Voda Idea faces. Kranthi Bathini, equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities highlights that prior to September 2025, Vodafone Idea had lost a subscriber base for 21 straight months. "It would be interesting to see if the company is able to regain the lost market share. That apart, the telecom's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is among the lowest compared to the peers - Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio", cautions Kranthi Bathini. On Tuesday, Voda Idea stock traded with a gain of 0.8 per cent at ₹9.62. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹10.57 on October 27; and a 52-week low of ₹6.12. At present levels, the stock trades a solid 57 per cent higher compared to its 52-week low. Here are three technical factors that weigh in favour of Vodafone Idea stock on the charts.
Voda Idea stock trading above key moving averages, including 200-DMAThe stock is seen trading above the key moving averages on the daily chart, with price-to-moving averages action also favourable - meaning shorter-term moving averages are seen quoting above the long-term moving averages. More importantly, the stock is seen trading above its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) on a consistent basis since mid-September. The moving averages indicate presence of support around the 20-DMA at ₹9.11, followed by the 50-DMA at ₹8.24 and the 200-DMA at ₹7.69.