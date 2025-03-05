Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cement prices see three-month rise; dealers optimistic about future

Average pan-India cement prices are about 2-2.5 per cent higher compared to the October-December quarter of 2024-25 (Q3FY25)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

After several years of consolidation and price weakness, the cement industry may be moving towards a more stable phase.
 
Pan-Indian, average cement prices have risen through the past three months consecutively. 
In February, prices increased month-on-month (M-o-M) by ₹3 per 50 kg bag (up 1 per cent M-o-M and 2 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y) to ₹374/bag. Prices increased in all regions except the South, where it fell marginally.
 
Average pan-Indian cement prices are about 2-2.5 per cent higher compared to the October-December quarter of 2024-25 (Q3FY25).
 
The industry is likely to attempt another price hike of ₹10-20/bag in March
