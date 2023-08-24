Confirmation

Sensex (0.16%)
65537.10 + 103.80
Nifty (0.22%)
19487.05 + 43.05
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
38956.15 + 261.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5483.35 + 28.05
Nifty Bank (0.45%)
44677.85 + 198.80
Centum, HAL: Chandrayaan-3 soft landing can see related stks jump up to 15%

Shares related to Chandrayaan-3 may rise up to 15 per cent in the upcoming sessions, as per their respective technical chart patterns

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 has boosted the share prices of publicly traded companies who contributed towards supplying critical components. On Thursday, shares of aerospace and defence stocks witnessed significant interest from market participants. 

MTAR Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Centum Electronics, Bharat Electronics, and Hindustan Aeronautics all hit a new all-time high, with strong optimism from traders. Shares of Tata Elxsi are yet to claim a new territory, but succeeded to hold the gap-up move, advancing over 2 per cent. 

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

