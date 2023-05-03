close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Charts exhibit bullish trend for Mastek, Metro Brands: HDFC Securities

According to the technical analyst, Mastek resumed its uptrend after running correction from recent swing high, whereas shares of Metro Brands broke out from multi-week consolidation

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
markets
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty view
On Tuesday, Nifty rose with an upgap, but closed forming a small body spinning top. Spinning tops are a sign of indecision at higher levels. One must be watchful of the low of the Nifty for the day (18,102) being protected, failing which a correction may ensue. Around 18,265 levels could be the next resistance for the Nifty, while 18,065-18,089 band could provide support in the near term.

Stock picks:

Buy Mastek
Last close: 1,761
Target: 2,000
Stop-loss: 1,600
On the week ended April 21, 2023, the stock price broke out from consolidation with a significant jump in volumes. On May 2, 2023, the stock resumed its uptrend after running correction from recent swing high. The stock is placed above its 2,050 and 100 days EMA. Indicators and oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on its weekly charts. The IT sector has started its outperformance after long time
 
Buy Metro Brands
Last close: 890
Target: 950
Stop-loss: 850
The stock price has broken out from multi-week consolidation. The price breakout is accompanied with rising volumes. The stock, too, is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates a bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have also turned bullish on the daily charts.

Also Read

After strong Q3 show, Metro Brands growth outperformance may continue

Alstom wins Rs 798 cr deal to manufacture 78 metro cars for Chennai Metro

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

20 yrs of Delhi Metro: How it transformed the city's landscape

Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani

Charts show range bound trend for Nifty IT in near-term, adopt sell-on-rise

Brokerages share mixed views on SBI Cards and Payment Services

Narrowest since July 2021: Sensex closes in on trading gap in April

Sensex gains for eighth day in a row, logs fresh highs for 2023

Indian stocks rise on back of earnings, FII buying ahead of US Fed meet


Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a senior technical and derivative research analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal.
Topics : stocks technical analysis Mastek Metro Brands technical charts Nifty Indian markets

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Charts show range bound trend for Nifty IT in near-term, adopt sell-on-rise

markets
3 min read
Premium

Brokerages share mixed views on SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Card
3 min read
Premium

Narrowest since July 2021: Sensex closes in on trading gap in April

Sensex
4 min read

Sensex gains for eighth day in a row, logs fresh highs for 2023

Sensex
3 min read
Premium

MFs turn net sellers in April, offload equities worth Rs 5,100 crore

mutual funds
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star

shares
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts recommend to selectively buy-the-dip in QSR stocks; here's why

Delivery
3 min read

Welspun India zooms 20% as investors cheer buyback plan, strong Q4 results

Welspun India
2 min read

RVNL surges 10% as JV emerges lowest bidder for project worth Rs 2,249 cr

Vande Bharat
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Adani Ent, ACC: Charts indicate positive trend in select Adani Group stocks

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon