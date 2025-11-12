ONGC's lower realisations, slow production ramp-up keep brokerages cautious

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) Q2FY26 performance was broadly in line with market estimates. However, the much-awaited production ramp-up appears to be delayed, with management revising output guidance downward. As a result, analysts have trimmed their earnings projections even as the stock saw a positive response.
How did ONGC perform in Q2FY26?
The company reported standalone revenue of Rs 33,000 crore, broadly matching expectations. Reported oil realisation stood at $67.3 per barrel (bbl), a $3.2/bbl discount to Brent during the quarter. Operating profit and net profit were also in line. Brent crude has declined nearly 25 per cent over the past 15–16 months, affecting upstream realisations.
Production during the quarter stood at 9.97 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (mmtoe), up 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 0.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but 1.5 per cent below estimates. The company’s KG-98/2 field produced 28,000 barrels per day of oil and 3 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas, with peak potential reiterated at 45,000 bpd and 10 mmscmd by FY27.
What are the key revisions in ONGC’s guidance?
Management expects annual capital expenditure to remain between Rs 30,000–35,000 crore. It revised oil production guidance to 19.8 million tonnes for FY26 and 21 million tonnes for FY27, with FY26 slightly below the earlier target. Gas production guidance of 20 billion cubic metres (bcm) for FY26 is about 5 per cent lower than before, while 21.5 bcm for FY27 is maintained.
The company also aims to cut operating expenses by Rs 5,000 crore through cost optimisation and is targeting 10 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity by 2030. It hopes to raise Mumbai High production by around 60 per cent over the next decade, supported by its BP TSP contract, with peak output expected between FY28 and FY30.
What are the upcoming production drivers?
ONGC’s KG-98/2 gas output is expected to rise to 10 mmscmd by July 2026. Additional volumes from the Daman and DSF-II projects—estimated at 5 mmscmd and 4 mmscmd, respectively—are expected in the second half of FY26 and FY27. The company also projects that New Well Gas (NWG) will account for 30–35 per cent of its output within four years, up from less than 15 per cent now, potentially boosting gas revenues, given NWG’s 20 per cent price premium.
In positive news, the potential lifting of force majeure in Mozambique could benefit ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), which has invested Rs 660 crore and holds a 16–17 per cent share of the $16.1 billion project.
What are the risks and subsidiary performances?
While increased exploration intensity may yield long-term gains, it could also lead to higher dry-well write-offs and short-term earnings pressure. Lower crude realisations remain a concern, although downstream subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), where ONGC is the majority shareholder, could benefit from strong refining margins.
Among unlisted subsidiaries, both OVL and ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL) continued to post losses. OVL reported a net loss of Rs 350 crore, compared to Rs 110 crore in Q1FY26 and a profit of Rs 330 crore in Q2FY25. Gas sales volumes fell 6 per cent Q-o-Q and 24 per cent Y-o-Y. OPaL’s net loss narrowed to Rs 460 crore from Rs 620 crore in the previous quarter, and it is expected to turn operationally profitable in H2FY26 as capacity utilisation exceeds 90 per cent.
What’s the street view?
Despite the market’s positive reaction, brokerages remain cautious. Some have issued “neutral” or “reduce” ratings, citing ongoing production delays, muted H1FY26 performance, and expectations of softer crude and gas prices.
Analysts believe that sustained cost efficiencies, progress on the KG-DWN 98/2 ramp-up, and clarity on gas pricing policy will be key drivers for ONGC’s medium-term performance.