Corporate governance can't just be reactive: Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
Vikas Dhoot New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even minor infractions in corporate governance can lead to “amplified consequences” in the capital market, Securities  and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday. He stressed that governance cannot just be reactive in an expanding and increasingly complex market where reputational risks materialise quicker than ever before. 
“Many governance failures we have seen in India and globally arose from a mindset that views governance as a procedural burden rather than a strategic asset. Shortcuts were rationalised, disclosures were minimised, and exceptions slowly became the norm,” the Sebi chief said. 
Speaking at an event hosted by
