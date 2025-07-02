Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Oil, trade deal concerns priced in by markets: Unmesh Sharma, HDFC Sec

Oil, trade deal concerns priced in by markets: Unmesh Sharma, HDFC Sec

In an exclusive interview, Unmesh Sharma, head of institutional equities, HDFC Securities, discusses FII flow, trade tariffs and market outlook

Unmesh Sharma, Head – Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities
premium

Unmesh Sharma, Head – Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the July 9 US tariff deadline nears, UNMESH SHARMA, head of institutional equities, HDFC Securities, tells Sirali Gupta in an email interview that though the impact on the markets is unlikely to be major at the aggregate earnings level, the largest impact at the sector level, if any, would be on defence and oil procurement. Edited excerpts:
 
As the July 9 trade tariff deadline is approaching, how do you think potential changes could affect the market sentiment and specific sectors?
We are of the view that India will close a deal with the US, which will be a
Topics : The Smart Investor Market Outlook Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Crude Oil Price US trade tariff Trade tariffs Emerging markets FII flows BSE Sensex NSE Nifty HDFC Securities
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon