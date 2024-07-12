Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cyient to set-up subsidiary for semiconductor business; stock rallies 7%

The uptick in stock price came after the company announced the strategic expansion of its semiconductor business with the establishment of a fully owned subsidiary

Cyient

Cyient

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cyient stock zooms: Shares of IT major Cyient rose as much as 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,900 per share on Friday. 

The uptick in stock price came after the company announced the strategic expansion of its semiconductor business with the establishment of a fully owned subsidiary. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The decision marks a major leap forward in Cyient’s commitment to innovation and excellence within India's growing semiconductor landscape,” the company said in a statement.

"We are happy to announce this strategic initiative that enhances our capabilities in Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey design and manufacturing. As the global semiconductor market is expected to hit a trillion dollars by 2030 and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) forecasting the industry's growth to USD 100 billion by 2030, we are well positioned to capitalise on the vast opportunities for growth and influence in this evolving market,” said Krishna Bodanapu, vice chairman & managing director of Cyient Limited.

Furthermore, Cyient’s portfolio of more than 600 intellectual properties (IP) spans various functions and technology nodes. Combined with longstanding partnerships with major customers and global capabilities, the company is strategically set for strong growth, Cyient said. 

Through its subsidiary, Cyient aims to bolster its industry standing by providing top-tier specialised turnkey ASIC design and chip sales, it added.

“Cyient's credentials in the semiconductor electronics sector through Cyient DET and Cyient DLM have enabled us to set-up this subsidiary to drive a dedicated focus on turnkey ASIC design and chip sales through a fabless model for analog mixed-signal chips. This subsidiary ushers a new avenue of possibilities for Cyient to enhance value to our stakeholders and we are grateful for their continued support in this journey,” Bodanapu added.

Cyient is engaged in providing global technology services and solutions specialising in geospatial, engineering design, IT solutions and data analytics.

The market capitalisation of Cyient is Rs 20,389.59 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 2,457 while its 52-week low is Rs 1,415 per share.

At 1:56 PM, shares of Cyient were trading 3.53 per cent higher at Rs 1,838.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.95 per cent higher at 80,656.29 levels.

Also Read

RailTel

RailTel stock soars 18% on heavy volumes; up 331% in 1 year

FMCG firms

LT Foods share price rises over 4% after opening new facility in UK

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Brigade Enterprises stock gains 2% after unit launches residential tower

Shipping, trade, import, export

Allcargo Terminals shares surge 8% as freight volumes rise 20% YoY in June

Zee

Zee Entertainment gains 7% as board to consider fund raising on July 16

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT Index Nifty IT IT stocks Cyient Limited cyient Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon