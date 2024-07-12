Conservative hybrid funds can be a better bet than fixed deposits

When the stock market is on a relentless bull run, many investors seek safety, especially conservative investors with low risk appetite. One of the avenues for such investors is conservative hybrid schemes.

These are open-ended schemes that invest between 10-25 per cent of the assets into equities and rest in bonds. The asset allocation ensures that the investor gets small exposure to stocks in a predominantly bond portfolio, making them relatively less volatile. “The higher debt allocation provides stability with lower volatility, while the equity exposure varies between 10- 25 per cent, which can enhance the overall