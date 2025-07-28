Nifty Defence index slips 12% in July: Why are defence stocks falling?

Defence companies share price

Shares of defence companies were under pressure, with the Nifty India Defence index falling over 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (down 10 per cent at ₹704.70) and Zen Technologies (down 5 per cent at ₹1,690.70) were locked in their respective lower circuits on the NSE.

Apollo Micro Systems, Data Patterns (India), Dynamatic Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, BEML, DCX India, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), MTAR Technologies, BEL and Bharat Dynamics (BDL) were down in the range 3 per