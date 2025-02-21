Friday, February 21, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend, Stock-split: PFC, SBI Cards, 8 others to turn ex-date next week

Dividend, Stock-split: PFC, SBI Cards, 8 others to turn ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date next week, along with their key corporate announcements as per data available on the BSE

dividend shares

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, Stock-split: Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), SBI Cards and Payment Services, and others are expected to remain in the spotlight during the next week, from Monday, February 24, 2025, to Friday, February 28, 2025, as they trade ex-date due to the announcement of corporate actions such as dividends, subdivisions, or rights issues for their shareholders.
 
Among them, Power Finance Corporation, ASM Technologies, Prithvi Exchange (India), SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India), and Panchsheel Organics will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend. Meanwhile, Oasis Securities, and RDB Infrastructure and Power will draw attention following the announcement of subdivisions/splits of equity shares. Additionally, Nava shares will trade ex-date following the announcement of a rights issue, as per BSE data.
 
 
Power Finance Corporation, and Panchsheel Organics have announced interim dividends of Rs 3.50 per share and Rs 0.80 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Their shares will turn ex-date on February 28, 2025, which is set as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said announcements.
 
ASM Technologies and Prithvi Exchange (India) have announced interim dividends of Re 1 per share each for their respective shareholders. Their shares too will turn ex-date on February 28, 2025, which is set as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said announcements.
 
Meanwhile, SBI Cards and Bhatia Communications have announced interim dividends of Rs 2.50 per share and Rs 0.01 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. SBI Cards has set the record date on February 25, 2025, while for Bhatia Communications, it is fixed for February 28, 2025.

Furthermore, International Gemmological Institute India's board is set to meet on Saturday, February 22, 2025, to consider the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.
 
Among others, Oasis Securities has informed the exchanges that its board has announced a subdivision/split of each fully paid-up equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each. The face value will be subdivided to Re 1. The company has fixed Friday, February 28, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the subdivision/split. Notably, Oasis Securities is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 2) on the BSE.
 
RDB Infrastructure, and Power has announced the subdivision/split of each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each (fully paid-up) into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each (fully paid-up). The company has fixed Friday, February 28, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the subdivision/split.
 
Notably, RDB Infrastructure and Power is also under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 2) on the BSE.
 
Meanwhile, small-cap power generation company Nava has informed the exchanges that its board has announced the buyback of up to 72,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 1 each by the company, representing up to 2.48 per cent of the total number of equity shares of the company, at a price of Rs 500 per equity share payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 360 crore. The company has fixed Friday, February 28, 2025, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the buyback of equity shares.
 

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

