Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty Metal bounces back from long-term support levels, can gain another 7%

Nifty Metal bounces back from long-term support levels, can gain another 7%

Here's a technical outlook on the Nifty Metal index and key stocks from the sector.

Photo: Bloomberg

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Metal stocks seem to have weathered the current downtrend in equity markets better compared to the benchmark and broader indices. The Nifty Metal index has slipped 1.5 per cent as against a 3.5 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50; and a 5.8 per cent and 8.5 per cent decline in the Nifty MidCap 150 and Nifty SmallCap 250 indices.  Technically, the Nifty Metal index is seen testing the key support at its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) since mid-January. Despite repeated attempts to violate the same, the index has managed to survive above the same for the last six weeks. Further, the Nifty Metal index is also seen testing and respecting the support at its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average).  The key 100-WMA support for the Nifty Metal index stands at 7,975, and the 20-MMA at 8,385. Charts suggest that the near-term bias for the Metal index is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the index sustains above these two moving averages on a closing basis.  On Friday, the Nifty Metal index was a standout gainer, up nearly 1 per cent in an otherwise weak market. The Sensex and the Nifty were down 0.5 per cent each owing to global turmoil.  ALSO READ: ITC trades below this monthly avg after 4 years, VBL first-time; what next?  "The sentiment in global markets weighed under the US President Trump's tariff threats and lack of progress in resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict", said Kranthi Bathini, Director - Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.  As the Nifty Metal index outperforms - select stocks such as Hindalco, SAIL and Tata Steel seem to be favourably placed on the charts.  Here's a technical outlook on the Nifty Metal index and key stocks from the sector.  Nifty Metal  Current Level: 8,600  Upside Potential: 7.3%  Support: 8,385; 7,975  Resistance: 8,935  With today's near 1 per cent rally, the Nifty Metal index was seen trading above its 50-DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the first time since mid-December. The Metal index seems on course to test the resistance at its 100-DMA at 8,935; above which a rally towards the 200-DMA at 9,230 levels seems likely. The key support as mentioned above stands at 8,385 and 7,975 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ: TCS stock can tank 16%, trades below this key monthly support after June 23  Tata Steel  Current Price: Rs 139  Upside Potential: 10.8%  Support: Rs 134  Resistance: Rs 142; Rs 148  Tata Steel stock is seen trading above its short-term moving averages - i.e. the 20- and 50-DMA for more than three consecutive trading sessions for the first time since October 10, 2024. The daily chart shows that the stock is within striking distance of the 100-DMA hurdle at Rs 142. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards Rs 148 and Rs 154 levels. On the downside, key support for the stock is seen at Rs 134. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Hindalco  Current Price: Rs 651  Upside Potential: 12.1%  Support: Rs 599  Resistance: Rs 661; Rs 685  Hindalco has rallied nearly 10 per cent so far this month after testing support at its 20-MMA at Rs 599. On the daily scale, the stock is seen trading above its 100-DMA for the first time since November 06, 2024. The stock is now trading within striking distance of its 200-DMA hurdle at Rs 661. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 730 levels, with interim resistance seen at Rs 685. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  SAIL  Current Price: Rs 113  Upside Potential: 9.6%  Support: Rs 109.80; Rs 106.40  Resistance: Rs 115.70; Rs 121; Rs 123.80  SAIL has surged 3 per cent in Friday's trade, and is seen attempting a breakout on the daily scale. A close above Rs 111.70 shall confirm the same. Near support for the stock is seen at Rs 109.80 followed by Rs 106.40. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to Rs 128 with interim resistance expected at Rs 115.70, Rs 121 and Rs 123.80 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 320 pts lower at 75,400; Nifty at 23,800; Midcaps, Auto stks drag most

Sensex

ICICI Sec sees Sensex at 90,000; double-digit earnings growth FY26 onwards

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Kirloskar Oil Engines drops 3% as stock trades ex-dividend date today

cables

KEI Industries rises 5% as Morgan Stanley initiates with overweight rating

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Senores Pharma rises 6% after its arm inks agreement to acquire Roflumilast

Topics : Stock Market Nifty Metal index Nifty Metal Metal stocks metal sector Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts technical analysis Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Markets share market stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMahindra & Mahindra Share PriceHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon