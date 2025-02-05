Business Standard

Dividend, Stock-split: Sun Pharma, Ksolves, 5 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Here are the complete details of companies whose shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, along with their corporate announcements and key details

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Container Corporation of India, India Motor Parts & Accessories, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sharda Cropchem, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Triveni Turbine, and Ksolves India are set to remain in focus during today's trading session on account of their corporate announcements, such as dividends or stock splits.
 
BSE data shows that Container Corporation of India, India Motor Parts & Accessories, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sharda Cropchem, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Triveni Turbine will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, 2025, whereas Ksolves India is set to trade ex-date for its stock-split announcement.
 
Among these companies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced the highest interim dividend of Rs 10.50 per share for its shareholders. This is followed by India Motor Parts & Accessories, which has announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. Both companies have set February 6, 2025, as the record date to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for the interim dividends.
 
 
Container Corporation of India and IRB Infrastructure Developers have announced interim dividends of Rs 4.25, Rs 0.10, and Rs 3 per share, respectively. These companies have also set February 6, 2025, as the record date for the interim dividend payout.
 
Further, Triveni Turbine, and Sharda Cropchem have announced interim dividends of Rs 2 and Rs 3 per share, respectively. Both companies have set February 6, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the interim dividends.

Meanwhile, Ksolves India has announced a sub-division (stock split) of its existing equity shares, where one equity share of Rs 10 face value will be split into two equity shares of Rs 5 each. The company has fixed Thursday, February 6, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholders’ entitlement for the stock split.
 
Besides these, Coromandel International, GTV Engineering, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Manba Finance, MAS Financial Services, Shree Cement, SMC Global Securities, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings will be in focus as they trade ex-dividend today.
 
The ex-date marks the point when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends or stock splits. To qualify for these benefits, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Beneficiaries of these corporate actions are finalized based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date.
 

