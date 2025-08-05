Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Coal India, 18 others go ex-date on Aug 6; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Coal India, 18 others go ex-date on Aug 6; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on August 6, along with their key details

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, August 5, 2025: Shares of Coal India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Blue Dart Express, The Anup Engineering, Kirloskar Industries, and 14 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their respective shareholders.   
The BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 6, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
 
Among the companies listed, Blue Dart Express has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹25 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company has set the record date as August 6, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
This is followed by The Anup Engineering, which has declared a final dividend of ₹17 per share for its shareholders for FY25. The company has also set the record date as August 6, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
Among others, state-owned Coal India has announced an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share for its shareholders, with the record date being fixed as August 6 for the same.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on August 6, along with their key details:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Adf Foods August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 August 6, 2025
The Anup Engineering August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹17 August 6, 2025
AVT Natural Products August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.40 August 6, 2025
Blue Dart Express August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹25 August 6, 2025
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 August 6, 2025
Coal India August 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.50 August 6, 2025
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.13 August 6, 2025
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing August 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 August 6, 2025
Fermenta Biotech August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 August 6, 2025
Great Eastern Shipping Company August 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7.20 August 6, 2025
Grauer & Weil India August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 August 6, 2025
Hester Biosciences August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7 August 6, 2025
Kirloskar Industries August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹13 August 6, 2025
Kriti Nutrients August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 August 6, 2025
Dr. Lal PathLabs August 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 August 6, 2025
Mercury Laboratories August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 August 6, 2025
Rajratan Global Wire August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 August 6, 2025
The Ramco Cements August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 August 6, 2025
Ramco Industries August 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 August 6, 2025
  (Source: BSE) 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

