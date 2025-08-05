Dividend stocks: Coal India, 18 others go ex-date on Aug 6; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today, August 5, 2025:
Shares of Coal India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Blue Dart Express, The Anup Engineering, Kirloskar Industries, and 14 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their respective shareholders.
The BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 6, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
Among the companies listed, Blue Dart Express has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹25 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company has set the record date as August 6, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
This is followed by The Anup Engineering, which has declared a final dividend of ₹17 per share for its shareholders for FY25. The company has also set the record date as August 6, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
Among others, state-owned Coal India has announced an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share for its shareholders, with the record date being fixed as August 6 for the same.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on August 6, along with their key details:
(Source: BSE)
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
Adf Foods
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|
August 6, 2025
|
The Anup Engineering
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹17
|
August 6, 2025
|
AVT Natural Products
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.40
|
August 6, 2025
|
Blue Dart Express
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹25
|
August 6, 2025
|
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|
August 6, 2025
|
Coal India
|
August 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹5.50
|
August 6, 2025
|
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.13
|
August 6, 2025
|
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing
|
August 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
August 6, 2025
|
Fermenta Biotech
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
August 6, 2025
|
Great Eastern Shipping Company
|
August 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹7.20
|
August 6, 2025
|
Grauer & Weil India
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
August 6, 2025
|
Hester Biosciences
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹7
|
August 6, 2025
|
Kirloskar Industries
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹13
|
August 6, 2025
|
Kriti Nutrients
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|
August 6, 2025
|
Dr. Lal PathLabs
|
August 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹6
|
August 6, 2025
|
Mercury Laboratories
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|
August 6, 2025
|
Rajratan Global Wire
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
August 6, 2025
|
The Ramco Cements
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
August 6, 2025
|
Ramco Industries
|
August 6, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
August 6, 2025