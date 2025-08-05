Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures indicate negative start; global stocks edge higher
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 5, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 38 points at 24,755
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, August 5, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are poised for a lower opening amid uncertainty around trade tariffs. US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will substantially raise tariffs on goods from India over its Russian oil purchases, while New Delhi said it would take measures to safeguard its interests and called its targeting by the US president "unjustified." That said, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 38 points at 24,755.
Meanwhile, market participants will also monitor the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled from August 4 to August 6. While some experts are expecting another 25 bps cut, others believe that the committee will further lower the inflation estimate. READ MORE
Globally, Asia-Pacific markets rose, tracking a pullback on Wall Street. Last seen, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.43 per cent, Australia’s ASX 200 1.14 per cent, mainland China’s CSI 300 0.33 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.29 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI 1.49 per cent.
US markets closed higher as investors followed the latest batch of corporate earnings. At close, Dow Jones was up 1.34 per cent, S&P 500 1.47 per cent, and Nasdaq 1.95 per cent.
Q1 results today
Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Lupin, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Surfactants, Berger Paints India, Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Container Corporation of India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Gas, Jindal Saw, NCC, Prestige Estates Projects, Keystone Realtors, and Torrent Power will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Besides, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch, DLF, and other companies' stock will be in focus, which released their quarterly results on Monday after market hours.
IPOs today
Among the mainboard initial public offers (IPOs), Highway Infrastructure Ltd. IPO will open for subscription. Shares of Aditya Infotech and Laxmi India Finance will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.
On the SME front, shares of Kaytex Fabrics will be listed under the NSE SME category. Flysbs Aviation IPO will close for subscription. The basis of allotment of Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO and Renol Polychem IPO will be finalised.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Highway Infrastructure IPO open today: GMP up 57%; should you subscribe?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure development and management company Highway Infrastructure opens for public subscription today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025.
At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹130 crore from the public offering. Ahead of the opening of the public offering, Highway Infrastructure successfully raised ₹23.39 crore from anchor investors in a bidding that concluded on Monday, August 4. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MOFSL recommends these two top banking stocks for your portfolio
Stock Market LIVE Updates:The Indian banking sector has entered FY26 on a more balanced footing, with PSBs regaining relevance and private banks recalibrating strategies amid margin pressures. The medium-term opportunity remains underpinned by improving credit demand, normalisation in asset quality, and gradual margin recovery. HERE ARE SIGNIFICANT PICKS BY MOTILAL OSWAL
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch, and others will be on investors' radar today. Here's why
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'EU, US import Russian goods but target us': India defends oil purchase
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued a sharp rebuttal to US President Donald Trump’s threat of imposing higher tariffs on Indian goods, calling the criticism over Russian oil imports “unjustified and unreasonable.”
The ministry stressed that India’s energy ties with Russia are driven by national "necessity" and are far smaller in scale compared to trade between Russia and the West. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 25% Donald Trump tariff likely to weigh on pharma margins: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: If pharmaceutical exports from India to the US come under a 25 per cent tariff bracket, the impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) could be around 5 per cent, felt analysts. This is after assuming that about 75 per cent of the tariff would be passed on.
Kotak Institutional Equities said that assuming a 25 per cent tariff on Indian pharma firms and baking in a nil pass-through, there could be a 0-27 per cent earnings per share (EPS) impact on generic drug exporters. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite US pressure, Russian oil tankers unload at Indian refineries
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At least four tankers discharged millions of barrels of Russian crude at Indian refineries at the weekend, a sign the closely scrutinised deliveries are continuing as normal, even as the US ramps up pressure on the South Asian country to stop purchases.
Oil traders and shipping companies have been waiting for direction from New Delhi on whether supplies from Moscow will be allowed to continue after US President Donald Trump last week threatened punitive action to curb trade with Russia. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why isn't Trump pressuring China as hard: Expert on India tariff threat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev questioned why the United States President Donald Trump is not "pressing down" on China with the "same intensity" as on India and noted that China is also buying Russian oil to the same extent.
On US President Trump saying he will substantially raise tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases, Robinder Sachdev told ANI, "Coming to the fact that he (Donald Trump) is repeatedly mentioning and with increasing frequency about India and our purchases of Russian oil, this topic has come into his radar and is in its crosshairs." READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil dips to one-week low as Opec+ output boost stokes oversupply fears
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell to their lowest levels in a week on Monday after Opec+ agreed to another large output increase in September, adding to oversupply concerns after US data showed lacklustre fuel demand in the top consuming nation.
Brent crude futures fell 91 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $68.76 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by $1.04, or 1.5 per cent, to close at $66.29 a barrel. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following US markets suit, Asian markets largely edged higher.
- Japan's Nikkei up 0.57 per cent.
- Australia's AXS 200 up 1.08 per cent.
- Mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.28 per cent.
- South Korea's KOSPI up 1.15 per cent.
- However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.17 per cent.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, US markets saw a pullback as investors followed the latest batch of corporate earnings.
- Dow Jones up 1.34 per cent.
- Nasdaq up 1.95 per cent.
- S&P 500 up 1.47 per cent.
7:36 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
